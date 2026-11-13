Dodgers Notes: LA Loses Pitcher to Braves, Linked to Astros Star in Trade, Everyone Wants Alex Vesia

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a key reliever to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Right-hander Evan Phillips inked a three-year, $35 million deal with the Braves, weakening the Dodgers' bullpen depth. The 32-year-old heads to a bullpen that had the sixth-lowest ERA in baseball last season as LA now navigates its first significant loss of free agency.

In other news, the Dodgers are linked to a trade with the Houston Astros regarding an infielder, according to insider David Vassegh. He reported the latest on SportsNet LA, first noting that two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal will likely dictate the presumed slow pace of free agency.

“It feels like the Skubal chip, once that moves, Freddy Peralta and Michael King may move as well. I think those three are the ones that are looking to sign the most before December 1. To me, outside of Skubal, I feel like the Dodgers are looking at trade partners before December 1 with the uncertainty of how a new CBA will look,” Vassegh said.

Finally, Phillips isn't the only sought-after Dodger as at least 16 teams have shown interest in southpaw reliever Alex Vesia. The hurler had a 2.64 ERA across a career-high 72 appearances to go along with a bWAR of 1.5 this season.

Vesia recently expressed that he would be open to a return, noting that his love for the Dodgers goes far beyond the game itself.

“From the coaching staff, to the front office, to the players that have taken me under their wing, have helped mold and shape me into who I am and how I carry myself, how I go about my business,” Vesia said. “And if it wasn’t for the people in the room in this room, I would not be where I’m at today. So, very thankful. This whole experience has been life-changing.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Lose Evan Phillips to NL Rival in Massive $35 Million Signing

Dodgers Insider Links LA to Astros Star in Potential Blockbuster Offseason Trade

At Least 16 Teams Showing Interest in Dodgers' Most Important Free Agent: Report

Why Evan Phillips' Braves Contract is Bad News for Dodgers' Alex Vesia Reunion

Former Dodgers Fireballer Attempting MLB Comeback After Year Away

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

BREAKING: RHP Evan Phillips has left the Dodgers in free agency, signing with the Atlanta Braves on a 3-year, $35 million deal🚨🚨🚨🚨



Do you wish LA brought Phillips back on this deal (read the full story below)?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Pw0X5Hi6Wp — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 12, 2026

Charles Davalan shines in the AFL quarterfinals ⚡



The @Dodgers’ No. 6 prospect (MLB No. 79) reaches base four times, including a double, while driving in three runs: pic.twitter.com/olwG1AbmDe — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 13, 2026

Tarik Skubal might be too expensive, even for the Dodgers… 💰 @katiejwoo breaks down LA’s preferred contract structure and why the Mets could have an advantage in the bidding war. pic.twitter.com/zi1GCu9WWw — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) November 12, 2026

Mauricio Dubon and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are two names that have registered at least some level of interest from the Dodgers, per @FabianArdaya pic.twitter.com/NP9jyHMlGj — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 13, 2026

If the Dodgers re-sign Tarik Skubal, @BNightengale believes it could open the door to trading Tyler Glasnow... pic.twitter.com/gWaz16TV1A — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 12, 2026

Tickets for the Fall Out Boy and the Twilight of the Punks Tour are on sale now!



🎟️: https://t.co/FEc7wjQvqB pic.twitter.com/SZBVqi1pYZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 12, 2026

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