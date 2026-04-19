Dodgers' Blake Treinen Struck in Head By Batted Ball in Scary Moment

Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Blake Treinen was struck in the head by a batted ball during batting practice ahead of the team's game on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, who reported the news on Treinen, said the team is evaluating him and that they "think he's doing OK."

Blake Treinen was standing in the Dodgers bullpen earlier when he was struck in the head by a batted ball during batting practice. Team is evaluating him now, but they’re think he’s doing OK. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 18, 2026

Treinen is the second Dodger to get struck by a batted ball during pregame warmups this year.

Outfielder Alex Call was struck by a line drive ahead of the team's early-April series against his former team, the Washington Nationals.

Call was hit in the chest, but was able to stay in the lineup that night and didn't miss any time.

“Not ideal,” Call said after the game with a smile. “It’s all good. I’ve been hit with a baseball in pretty much every part of the body. ... I think [Max] Muncy was behind me, so I took a bullet for [him].”

As for Treinen, the right-hander is in the midst of a bounce back 2026 season after one of the worst years of his career in 2025.

The former All-Star has made eight relief appearances this season and is yet to allow an earned run. He's allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out six across 6.2 innings of work.

Manager Dave Roberts had high praise for the work both Treinen and Tanner Scott have done this season after struggling last year.

“It’s been huge,” Robert said. “I think that we’ve had the good fortune of some good starting pitching, and the veteran guys are doing their jobs. It’s allowed for the usage to be managed in the pen, feeling like you can run these guys out in any sort of inning or situation. And it starts with those veteran guys to be able to do their job, because they’re the most polished and most experienced. So they need to be able to do their jobs, and to their credit, they are.”

Treinen struggled in spring training, sporting an 8.10 ERA across 6.2 Cactus League innings. However, he was able to get settled in as soon as the season started.

“A lot of the stuff we were working on in the spring is starting to click now, which is great,” Treinen said to the Orange County Register last week. “Kind of frustrating towards the end of spring there, because people want to see results, making people worry a little bit.”

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