Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Will Smith and Hyeseong Kim Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Colorado Rockies, 7-1, on Friday night at Coors Field.

On Saturday, they'll look to pick up where they left off.

The Dodgers (15-4) have the longest active win streak in MLB at four. They've also won 11 of their last 13 games.

The Rockies (7-13) have come back down to earth after a strong start to the year, losing seven of their last eight games.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers coming off his best start of the young season, where he allowed three runs over six innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 2026 season has been a struggle for Sheehan, who has a 6.60 ERA with 14 strikeouts to six walks across 15 innings of work.

The Dodgers had high hopes for the 26-year-old, who had a 2.82 ERA across 73.1 innings last season. Things won't get any easier for him, though, as he battles the hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he has a career 4.76 ERA over 17 innings (three starts).

Opposite Sheehan will be Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner, who's struggled this year across three starts, sporting a 7.30 ERA over 12.1 innings with more earned runs (10) than strikeouts (nine).

He allowed six earned runs over four innings in his most recent start against the San Diego Padres last weekend.

He has a 6.75 ERA in 30.2 innings against the Dodgers in his six-year career.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B Miguel Rojas, SS

Will Smith is getting the day off, with the red-hot Rushing getting a start at catcher. With Smith out of the lineup, Pages has been moved up to the No. 3 hole.

Elsewhwere, Rojas is getting a start at shortstop, putting Hyeseong Kim on the bench. Freeland has been moved up to the No. 8 hole with Rojas batting ninth.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Saturday, April 18 is 5:10 p.m. PT/8:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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