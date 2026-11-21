The Los Angeles Dodgers made a surprise move on Friday, acquiring infielder Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins.

Lewis, 27, was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, and was the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball in 2019, per MLB Pipeline.

Unfortunately, injuries never allowed his career to take off. The Dodgers will hope to help him change that.

In return for Lewis, the Dodgers sent former first-round pick and top prospect Bobby Miller, as well as catching prospect Francisco Espinoza. Miller, also 27, had a breakout rookie year before struggling over the last few seasons.

With the trade official, there is plenty of fallout to discuss. Here are the biggest winners and losers of the deal from the Dodgers' perspective.

Biggest Winners of Royce Lewis Trade

Royce Lewis

I mean, duh.

Lewis goes from a middling Twins team where he was expected to be a key bat to a Dodgers lineup where he'll be at the bottom of the order and have plenty of run-producing opportunities.

The Dodgers also won't need Lewis to play every day, which could potentially keep him healthier over the course of a long season.

Lewis is under team control through 2028. If he plays well, he could cash in on a big deal in free agency in 2029 while still in the prime of his career.

Through the first 383 games of his career, Lewis is hitting .246 with 61 home runs, 213 RBIs and an OPS of .731.

Dodgers' Aging Veterans

The Dodgers were looking for ways to inject youth into their lineup this offseason while still keeping the aging core intact.

This is the perfect way to do that.

Lewis has experience playing all four infield spots, and should give Max Muncy (third base) and Freddie Freeman (first base) plenty of rest over the course of a 162-game season. He could even spell Mookie Betts at shortstop.

For a Dodgers team trying to figure out how to keep their bats going into October, Lewis should be a big help.

Biggest Losers of Royce Lewis Trade

Tommy Edman

The Dodgers were reportedly looking to upgrade second base this offseason, a move that would push Edman into more of a super utility role.

Lewis does just that.

Edman will now get less playing time as he moves around the field and gives people days off. At second base, he'll be competing with Lewis, who has a much better bat.

Edman will need to earn his playing time, which could be difficult after his struggles the last two seasons.

Since the start of 2025, Edman has appeared in 181 games, hitting .235 with 21 home runs, 91 RBIs and an OPS of .683.

Kiké Hernandez

The Dodgers were always unlikely to bring Hernandez back this offseason as they looked to get younger and add players who could actually help them in the regular season.

Lewis, who's much younger than the 35-year-old Hernandez and can play all four infield spots, appears to have taken his spot on the Dodgers' 26-man roster.

For what it's worth, Hernandez seemed to see the writing on the wall in his end-of-season comments, saying he'd be open to playing for a different organization. For reference, in the past few offseasons, it was Dodgers or bust for him.

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