Dodgers Notes: NLDS Opponent and Schedule Set, Huge Injury Updates, River Ryan Shades LA?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series beginning on Saturday.
It's a rematch of the 2021 NL Championship Series, which the Braves won in six games. The Dodgers went 1-5 against the Braves this regular season.
Here's the full schedule for the NLDS:
- Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on FOX
- Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1
- Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1
- Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 7 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (if necessary)
- Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX (if necessary)
In other news, there are some massive injury updates regarding the two-time defending champions as they will soon embark on their journey to become the first three-peat MLB has seen in a quarter-century. Superstar Shohei Ohtani and flame-throwing reliever Edgardo Henriquez were both activated off of the injured list recently and have perhaps reaped the most benefits of the five-day break from the end of the regular season to the start of the NLDS.
“I think [Henriquez is] one of those guys that getting the bye has really benefited,” Roberts said. “He’ll throw another live or sim game to some hitters. ... Then he should be ready to go. And given the body of work, what he’s done, the unique skill set could be huge for us, will be huge for us.”
Finally, former Dodgers pitcher River Ryan appeared to throw some shade at his former team. The now Detroit Tigers right-hander, in a conversation with Just Baseball, spoke on the element of care he felt quickly with his new team.
“I think the transition, as far as being traded on the injured list and then switching to a whole other organization and continuing through that process, I think Detroit made it really easy," Ryan said. "I think it was definitely a lot more hands-on with the Detroit organization. I feel like there was a lot more care involved, which was fantastic."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Officially Set: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Dodgers Injury Updates Before NLDS: Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Edgardo Henriquez
Tigers Pitcher Acquired for Tarik Skubal Takes Apparent Shot at Dodgers
Mookie Betts Says Dodgers, Not Red Sox, Are His Team
Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Predicted to Win Major Postseason Award
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson