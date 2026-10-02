Dodgers Notes: NLDS Opponent and Schedule Set, Huge Injury Updates, River Ryan Shades LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series beginning on Saturday.

It's a rematch of the 2021 NL Championship Series, which the Braves won in six games. The Dodgers went 1-5 against the Braves this regular season.

Here's the full schedule for the NLDS:

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on FOX

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 7 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (if necessary)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX (if necessary)

In other news, there are some massive injury updates regarding the two-time defending champions as they will soon embark on their journey to become the first three-peat MLB has seen in a quarter-century. Superstar Shohei Ohtani and flame-throwing reliever Edgardo Henriquez were both activated off of the injured list recently and have perhaps reaped the most benefits of the five-day break from the end of the regular season to the start of the NLDS.

“I think [Henriquez is] one of those guys that getting the bye has really benefited,” Roberts said. “He’ll throw another live or sim game to some hitters. ... Then he should be ready to go. And given the body of work, what he’s done, the unique skill set could be huge for us, will be huge for us.”

Finally, former Dodgers pitcher River Ryan appeared to throw some shade at his former team. The now Detroit Tigers right-hander, in a conversation with Just Baseball, spoke on the element of care he felt quickly with his new team.

“I think the transition, as far as being traded on the injured list and then switching to a whole other organization and continuing through that process, I think Detroit made it really easy," Ryan said. "I think it was definitely a lot more hands-on with the Detroit organization. I feel like there was a lot more care involved, which was fantastic."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Officially Set: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Dodgers Injury Updates Before NLDS: Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Edgardo Henriquez

Tigers Pitcher Acquired for Tarik Skubal Takes Apparent Shot at Dodgers

Mookie Betts Says Dodgers, Not Red Sox, Are His Team

Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Predicted to Win Major Postseason Award

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Kyle Tucker had an incredibly disappointing first season with the Dodgers...



One insider thinks he'll turn it around and win a MAJOR postseason award👀👀



What are your expectations for Tucker in October?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rXeMVF8heN — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 1, 2026

Fresh paint for the NLDS. pic.twitter.com/BQkgY3pw5b — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 1, 2026

Kiké Hernández was BUILT for October. 😮‍💨🔥



103 postseason games:

.272/.339/.486

.826 OPS

16 HR

42 RBI



He has been part of so many unforgettable Dodgers postseason moments. What’s your favorite Kiké October moment? 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/aIn0C8NR1S — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 1, 2026

The NLDS game times are locked in.



🎟️: https://t.co/iTntPvCN4F pic.twitter.com/Y3Mlj66nOK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 1, 2026

If Josue De Paula makes the Dodgers’ NLDS roster, he would just be a bat, per @DodgersBeat



He’d be the first left handed bat off the bench imo. pic.twitter.com/C2yyM0H8cA — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 1, 2026

Mookie Betts spent the first six years of his career with the Red Sox, wining an MVP and World Series title.



He's spent the last seven with the Dodgers, winning three World Series titles.



Betts said, once and for all, that the Dodges — not the Red Sox — are his team. pic.twitter.com/g0DSYQR5Z9 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 1, 2026

"We enjoy the target on our back ... we're vets. I know we're older, but we got a lot of experience." 🎯



Dodgers star Mookie Betts caught up with our Jim Hill to preview NLDS Game 1 this Saturday in LA. @CBSLosAngeles #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/CxWa4Bwp1O — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) October 1, 2026

“We’re all friends. It’s like, why wouldn’t we do that?”



Tyler Glasnow takes us inside the Dodgers’ postseason watch parties, with Kiké Hernández and Miguel Rojas providing the entertainment. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fzMaXSUDgb — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) October 1, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is going to do something SPECIAL this postseason 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/Zv20tdNTqi — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 1, 2026

“They won 100 games and it’s, ‘Oh, bad year.’” — Harold Reynolds thinks people don’t understand how dangerous the Dodgers are. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/UrGWAp5Bg5 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 1, 2026

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