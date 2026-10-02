Dodgers' NLDS Opponent Officially Set: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be facing off against the Atlanta Braves in the 2026 National League Division Series, which begins Saturday.

The Braves took down the Philadelphia Phillies in three games in the wild-card round, setting up a rematch of the 2021 NL Championship Series. The Braves beat the Dodgers in six games in that series.

Despite the Dodgers and Braves being NL powerhouses over the last half-decade, they haven't met in any of the last four postseasons. The teams still have plenty of experience facing each other, though.

How Did the Dodgers Do Against the Braves This Year?

In six regular-season meetings this season, the Dodgers went 1-5 against the Braves. The Dodgers were swept in Atlanta and lost two of three at Dodger Stadium.

Third baseman Max Muncy was asked about the Dodgers' struggles against the top teams in MLB this year, and said they weren't worried about it.

“How many years have we seen it? In ’22, we beat the Padres something like 16 times in the regular season and then they beat us in the postseason. It just doesn’t matter." Muncy said Tuesday on a Zoom call with reporters.

“You see it every single year where there’s a team that really struggled against another team and then they go out there and kind of just take it to them in the postseason. I know there are things you look at on paper where you say this is a good matchup, but in October it really doesn’t matter.”

Just last year, the Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-0, in the regular season series. Then, they swept the Brewers, 4-0, in the NLCS.

Dodgers' NLDS Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on FOX

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 7 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (if necessary)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX (if necessary)

Dodgers' Probable Starting Pitchers

While the Dodgers are yet to announce their starting pitchers, the first three games will likely look like this:

Game 1: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Game 2: LHP Tarik Skubal

Game 3: LHP Blake Snell

As for the Braves, their best pitcher, Chris Sale, pitched 6.1 innings in Game 1 on Tuesday and recorded the final four outs of Game 3 on Thursday. It remains to be seen when he'll be available to pitch.

Tyler Mahle, who pitched on Wednesday, should be in line to pitch Game 3, unless the Braves pitch him on short rest in Game 2 on Sunday.

The Braves will have some interesting decisions to make for who pitches Game 1 (and potentially Game 2).

Key Injuries for Both Teams

The Dodgers are expecting Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman to look much healthier coming out of the five-day layoff.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Edgardo Henriquez appears set to return after missing the last few weeks of the regular season with a back injury.

As for the Braves, the only player who appears to be a potential candidate to return for the NLDS is outfielder Lane Thomas, who's been sidelined since Sept. 7 with a left intercostal strain. It's unlikely right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder, who's recovering from knee surgery, is able to return before the NLCS.

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