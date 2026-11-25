The Los Angeles Dodgers are already down three pitchers from the major league roster this offseason.

Los Angeles lost out on Tarik Skubal, who signed a massive nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets. The Dodgers also failed to retain Evan Phillips and Kris Bubic, with Phillips joining the Atlanta Braves and Bubic heading to the Cleveland Guardians.

There’s a chance that number could increase by the time the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on Dec. 1.

Skubal was the Dodgers' best free agent entering this offseason. The current title now falls on left-hander Alex Vesia.

Vesia is a free agent for the first time as a Dodger and is a highly sought-after commodity. The 30-year-old has drawn widespread interest from over half the league, including the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Diamondbacks have Vesia on their radar.

“The D-backs need one or two more starters and another reliever — with Alex Vesia still on their radar — but first need to clear payroll by moving former All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte," Nightengale wrote.

There are plenty of other teams with reported interest in Vesia, including the New York Yankees, per The Athletic.

Vesia is projected to land a multi-year deal likely in the $11 million to $16 million average annual value range. The Diamondbacks can afford Vesia once they trade away Ketel Marte, per Nightengale.

Will the Dodgers Prioritize Alex Vesia in Free Agency?

The left-handed reliever is coming off a stellar 2026 season with the Dodgers. In 72 appearances, Vesia posted a 2.64 ERA, 74 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP in 58 innings of work.

Although Vesia has a ton of eyes on him, the Dodgers are said to be interested in re-signing the left-handed reliever. Los Angeles values his durability, as he’s pitched 65 or more games in each of the past three seasons with the Dodgers.

"Re-signing Alex Vesia remains an option, though several teams (including the Mets and Miami Marlins) have expressed serious interest in the left-hander, and he too could land a three-year deal outside of Los Angeles," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote.

Vesia is extremely reliable, as the Dodgers have counted on him to deliver in high-leverage situations, including closing from time to time.

The Dodgers have loved what Vesia has brought to the table in his six seasons in Los Angeles. Whether or not that continues remains to be seen.

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