Dodgers' Tanner Scott Reveals How He Got Back on Track After Nightmare First Season

When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed relief pitcher Tanner Scott two winters ago, the move was met with all sorts of excitement from around the organization.

After all, Los Angeles had just won the World Series, but they were adding arguably the best bullpen arm on the market to address a weakness on the roster.

But quickly into the 2025 season, it became very clear that Scott didn't look like the same player he was in 2024.

Scott struggled to find any form of consistency on the mound, and this led to him having a very up-and-down year in Los Angeles. Things got so bad for the veteran that he was removed from the closer role, and didn't even pitch in the postseason after undergoing a procedure.

Overall, Scott appeared in 61 games for the Dodgers last year, putting up an ERA of 4.74, while recording just 23 of 33 save opportunities.

But his second season with the organization has gone much better, and he opened up about how he got his game back on track.

“I just tried washing it away,” Scott said to The Athletic. “Literally, when January 1 happened, new year, new — just going back to what I used to do and just being yourself and trusting your ability and believing your stuff. [It’s] kind of going out there with a ‘F you, F it,’ like mindset, and just rolling.”

So far this season, Scott has looked like his former self, appearing in 21 games while posting an ERA of 1.37. Scott has stepped up in a big way for the Dodgers this year, especially with closer Edwin Díaz going down with an injury.

The veteran left-hander said that he made some tweaks to his game earlier in the year that have helped him greatly. Last season, he was simply putting the ball in harm's way too often, especially with two strikes.

Los Angeles has been very happy with the performance of Scott, and he is again a consistent part of the bullpen. Talent was never the issue for Scott, even amid all the issues from last season.

But it's fair to wonder whether the spotlight got to him, while also having the pressure to live up to his contract. Scott signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Dodgers, which is the second-highest ever given to a relief pitcher.

Additionally, playing for a team like the Dodgers isn't easy, especially with the high expectations placed on the organization to win each year. Having all the pressure on him could have played a role in his issues, but Scott has clearly learned how to navigate everything now.

Of course, the season is still early, but the complete change from Scott has been great to see for the Dodgers. If he can keep up this type of performance out of the bullpen, the Dodgers will feel very comfortable knowing they have him for the highest-leverage situations.

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