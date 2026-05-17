Dodgers Get Good Edwin Diaz News Amid Surgery Recovery

When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed star closer Edwin Díaz over the winter, the move was made to help address the biggest weakness on the roster for 2025.

After all, Díaz has been one of the better relief pitchers in baseball, and the Dodgers wanted to shore up the bullpen.

Bringing Díaz in was seen as a strong move around the league, and many saw Los Angeles as a potentially unbeatable team.

However, to open his tenure with the Dodgers, something didn't feel or look right with Díaz, as he struggled out of the gates.

His velocity on his fastball dropped down to as low as 92.8 mph, which became a massive concern for the team. But Díaz pushed back that he was injured, and the team allowed him to continue to work everything out.

However, his performance on the mound continued to decline, and eventually, he was placed on the injured list. Díaz then underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, and he is expected to be out for at least three months.

Now, the Dodgers have provided an update on the veteran right-hander, with manager Dave Roberts giving an optimistic report.

“He says that his extension is much better than it’s been in quite some time, feels better than it did pre-surgery, and then now you just got to kind of build up,” Roberts said recently to reporters. So he’s very optimistic.”

This is great news for the Dodgers, who are hoping Díaz will return sometime after the All-Star break. Los Angeles has had others hold down the fort in the bullpen, but Díaz is the main piece to the puzzle for this team.

Before he went down with the injury, Díaz had posted an ERA of 10.50 over six innings of work for the Dodgers. His time with the team wasn't all bad, as he recorded four saves, but the velocity issues were extremely alarming for Los Angeles.

Díaz had seen declines in velocity early in each of the previous few seasons, which may have played a role in his lack of urgency. But the Dodgers were sure that something was wrong, and the team was proven correct following the news of the injury and subsequent surgery being announced.

Los Angeles won't rush Díaz back until he is fully healthy, as the team will likely take a very cautious approach to his return. The Dodgers need the veteran for the stretch run of the season, even if that means he misses time over the early summer months.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news