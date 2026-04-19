Dodgers Catcher Calls Out Rockies for 'Fishy' Play in Win Over LA

Los Angeles Dodgers backup catcher Dalton Rushing called out the Colorado Rockies for what he felt was "fishy" play during Saturday's game.

The Rockies beat the Dodgers, 4-3, and came from behind with a two-run sixth inning against Dodgers reliever Will Klein.

Hunter Goodman led off the inning with a double on the second pitch he saw. On the very next pitch, Ezequiel Tovar hit a single. The next batter, Troy Johnston, hit a two-run double, giving the Rockies a 4-3 lead. They wouldn't relinquish it the rest of the game.

Rushing, who was behind the plate on Saturday, questioned the Rockies' sixth inning, potentially hinting at the fact that they may have known what pitches were coming.

“I think they had a good game plan as an opposing team, and maybe I pitched into their game plan as far as calling pitches" Rushing said. "I'm not 100% sure. I just, I think it's odd some of those hitters that do what they do, they go up there and they were owning the first pitch that was thrown. So it's a little fishy."

Dalton Rushing said it was ‘a little fishy’ how the #Rockies hitters were swinging at the first pitch and connecting. Rushing found it very odd.



“I think they had a good game plan as an opposing team, and maybe I pitched into their game plan. As far as calling pitches, I'm not… pic.twitter.com/ftqnzlRC92 — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) April 19, 2026

For what it's worth, manager Dave Roberts disagreed with Rushing when asked about it on Sunday. He, instead, blamed the poor execution on the pitches.

“I saw some bad breaking balls," Roberts said, "so I don’t think there was anything fishy behind it. I think there were some bad pitches."

Asked Dave Roberts if he saw anything “fishy” during Will Klein’s outing last night (in which the Rockies hit three sliders/sweepers)



He was rather definitive: “I saw some bad breaking balls, so I don’t think there was anything fishy behind it.” https://t.co/pUEYr0R1Kd — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) April 19, 2026

For the Dodgers, Saturday's loss snapped a four-game winning streak. LA still has the best record in baseball at 15-5, and will look to take the final two games of the series in Colorado against the Rockies.

Dalton Rushing Continues Red-Hot Start for Dodgers

As for Rushing, he's off to a red-hot start at the plate this season. The second-year player has looked much more comfortable in his role this year, and it's resulted in a breakout offensive performance.

Last year, Rushing appeared in 53 games at the MLB level, slashing .204/.258/.324 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and an OPS of .582 across 155 plate appearances.

This year, he's appeared in six games, slashing .476/.500/1.286 with five home runs, nine RBIs and an OPS of 1.786 across 22 plate appearances.

“Feels good just to contribute to a team like this, to feel like you’re every day helping this team win, regardless of the results,” Rushing said recently. “But it’s a different feeling I had last year, and it feels a little more normal.”

“There are more thoughts going on in the box, understanding the way the guy in front of me is thinking, the way the guy behind me is thinking," he explained. “And in this game, that’s almost everything. Every hitter that steps up to the plate has the ability to hit whatever pitch type, pitch shape, but as long as you execute it, then you have to put it in your head in the first place."

The Dodgers will continue to have Rushing play around once per series as a backup to catcher Will Smith. However, if he keeps hitting like he is now, he may force the team to somehow find him more playing time, like they did when Shohei Ohtani only pitched earlier this week.

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