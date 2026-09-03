Dodgers Were Close to Promoting James Tibbs as September Call-Up: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a major roster move on Tuesday as rosters expanded from 26 to 28 for the final month of the regular season.

Los Angeles had a chance to bring up some talent from the minor leagues, and a name many predicted to be called up was outfielder James Tibbs.

However, his name wasn't called.

Instead of Tibbs, the Dodgers elected to recall two other left-handed bats in catcher Dalton Rushing and switch-hitting infielder Alex Freeland.

However, according to Jack Harris of the California Post, the Dodgers did consider calling up Tibbs. The unexpected return of Rushing — who isn't catching but provided the team a left-handed bat as a pinch-hitter — played a big role in the decision not to.

"Had [Rushing] not been ready to come back yet, left-handed-hitting outfield prospect James Tibbs III might have been a stronger candidate to be called up from the minors, one source said, after receiving serious consideration for a promotion in recent days," Harris wrote. "Instead, the Dodgers opted for Freeland, who (unlike Tibbs) was already on the 40-man roster, and will also give the team more roster flexibility in hopes of enhancing the offense’s overall production."

Tibbs has been with the Dodgers for a little more than a calendar year after being acquired ahead of last year's trade deadline from the Red Sox.

The Dodgers sent right-handed pitcher Dustin May to Boston in the now infamous trade that brought outfielders Tibbs and Zach Ehrhard to LA.

Tibbs has spent the entire 2026 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's been incredible, batting .293 with a .957 OPS, 27 home runs and 97 RBIs in 126 games.

For now, he'll remain there.

When Will James Tibbs Make His MLB Debut?

Tibbs is ranked as the No. 7 prospect for the Dodgers and is emerging as a promising offensive option in their farm system.

His bat looks to be major-league-ready; however, his future with the Dodgers is likely halted due to the need to find a permanent home for him on defense.

Tibbs primarily plays as a corner outfielder, but Teoscar Hernández and Kyle Tucker take those up for now. He's also seen some playing time at first base, but future Hall of Famer Freddie Freeman occupies that spot.

According to MLB.com, the Georgia native is projected to be in the major leagues by 2027.

While it's not impossible the team calls him up this month, it appears unlikely now that Sept. 1 has passed and thus he wouldn't be postseason-eligible.

“Obviously, the season’s not over, so there are [other roster moves] that could happen,” Roberts said.

“But we felt good about this one.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.