Dodgers Cut Ties With Catcher, Officially Activate Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia

The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of catcher Ben Rortvedt and added Hunter Feduccia to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs, officially bringing them back to the roster for what could be an extended stay.

The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt from the New York Mets in exchange for right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott ahead of Monday's trade deadline. They then brought back Feduccia, whom they traded to the Tampa Bay Rays last year in the deal that brought Rortvedt to LA.

The Dodgers added Rortvedt and Feduccia due to the sudden injury to Dalton Rushing. The second-year catcher was scratched from Sunday's game due to what the team called "minor arm irritation." On Monday, he was placed on the injured list with "right elbow inflammation."

Thus, the two catchers are back in LA with Rushing and Will Smith on the injured list.

In order to make room on the 26- and 40-man rosters, Chuckie Robinson was designated for assignment and Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. was optioned.

What is Dodgers' Catcher Plan Moving Forward?

The Dodgers will use Rortvedt and Feduccia for the foreseeable future with both Rushing and Smith not having clear timetables to return.

Rortvedt spent the entire 2026 season with the Mets' Triple-A affiliate. Across 48 games, he hit .235 with six home runs, 26 RBIs and an OPS of .733.

Last year with the Dodgers, Rortvedt was called up amid injuries to Smith and Rushing. In the regular season, he hit .224 across 18 games with an OPS of .636. In the postseason, he started four games as Smith got fully healthy, going 3-for-7 (.429).

As for Feduccia, he appeared in 60 games with the Rays this season, hitting .234 with two home runs, 12 RBIs and an OPS of .646. He had spent his entire career with the Dodgers organization before last year's trade.

Clean shaven Hunter Feduccia heading out to catch Roki Sasaki bullpen. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/aPYeUlZHnq — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) August 4, 2026

It's not offense that LA is looking for, as both catchers have familiarity with the pitchers, and Rortvedt specifically showed a keen ability to handle the team's staff last year.

The Dodgers are hoping that carries over into this season's second half.

“The biggest thing was to make sure we felt like we had coverage with both Will and Rush out," Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said to reporters on Monday. “The No. 1 goal was to build some depth, and the ability to add two guys that we’ve had before made it really exciting for us to be able to do, knowing that they’re both really good defensive receivers, and our pitchers are going to feel good with them behind the plate."

He added: "It was really important to kind of come in and fit right into the clubhouse and know that our guys have thrown to them, or most of them have thrown to them in the past. So it was a really good fit.”

Manager Dave Roberts also praised Rortvedt's work last year, and said he expects him to get a "lion's share" of the starts behind the plate.

“I think given what Ben did for us last year, us knowing him, him knowing a lot of our guys, being more of a guy that’s been around for a while, I could see him taking a lion’s share for the foreseeable future,” Roberts said.

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