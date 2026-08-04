Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Tarik Skubal and Ben Rortvedt Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost four games in a row for just the third time this season.

On Tuesday, they're hoping to avoid a season-worst five-game losing streak and another series loss.

After getting swept by the Boston Red Sox, the Dodgers lost Monday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs, 10-5, in a high-scoring affair that got out of hand quickly.

The suddenly spiraling Dodgers have now seen their lead in the National Lest West dip below double digits to nine games over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers will look to get back in the win column in the second of three games against the Cubs, with a special player on the mound.

Dodgers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

The Dodgers have quite the stopper ready to go as left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal is set to make his Dodgers debut on Tuesday night.

Skubal, acquired by the Dodgers over the weekend for outfield prospect Zyhir Hope and pitching prospects River Ryan and Brady Smith, is looking to make a good first impression on his team.

The reigning back-to-back Cy Young award winner in the American League has a 2.79 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 96.2 innings this season.

Since returning from surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, he's made nine starts, compiling a 2.87 ERA with 71 strikeouts over 53.1 innings of work.

Opposite Skubal will be right-handed pitcher Javier Assad, who's 6-1 with a 3.75 ERA across 69.2 innings this season.

Assad has made 18 appearances, nine of them starts and nine in relief. As a starter, he has a 3.50 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 46.1 innings. As a reliever, he has a 4.24 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 23.1 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Tommy Edman, 2B Ben Rortvedt, C

Dodgers Make Roster Move Ahead of Tuesday's Game

The Dodgers selected the contract of Ben Rortvedt and added Hunter Feduccia to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's game. Chuckie Robinson was designated for assignment while Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. was optioned.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cubs on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 2 is 5:05 p.m. PT/8:05 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It will also be on TBS.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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