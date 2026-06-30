Dodgers Cut Ties With Veteran Pitcher, Promote Wyatt Mills

The Dodgers shuffled their right-handed bullpen options Tuesday, promoting Wyatt Mills from Triple-A Oklahoma City and designating Jonathan Hernández for assignment prior to the second game of their road series against the A's.

Los Dodgers de Los Ángeles han vuelto a llamar al lanzador derecho Wyatt Mills y han puesto en asignación al lanzador derecho Jonathan Hernández. — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) June 30, 2026

Mills, 31, returns for his second stint with the Dodgers after posting a 2.64 ERA in 26 games for the Comets. He had a 4-4 record, and 45 strikeouts in 30.2 innings for the Dodgers' top farm team.

In a four-game stint with the Dodgers earlier this season, Mills went 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA. A sidewinder, Mills offers hitters a different look from the right side than any other Dodgers righty, and gets the most out of his 90.2-mph heater by throwing it relatively sparingly.

This is Mills' third MLB stop, following stints with the Seattle Mariners (2021-22) and Kansas City Royals (2022). Overall he has a 0-1 record with a 6.35 ERA in 42 games.

Hernández, 29, had an 8.15 ERA in 17.2 innings with the Dodgers this season. In 1.1 innings of relief on Monday in West Sacramento, he allowed one run on two hits.

Hernández made 12 appearances for the Dodgers after he was signed to a major league contract in May, days after he opted out of a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The right-hander has been in the Major Leagues parts of five seasons with the Texas Rangers (2019-24), Seattle Mariners (2024) and Dodgers, going 13-8 with a 4.69 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 170.2 innings.

A veteran of 14 professional seasons, Hernández originally signed with the Texas Rangers as a minor league free agent in January 2013.

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