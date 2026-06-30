Dodgers Lineup vs Athletics: Max Muncy Out, Tommy Edman Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are vying for another series win on Tuesday night against the Athletics.

The Dodgers dominated Monday's series opener, 9-4, behind home runs from Max Muncy, Andy Pages and Shohei Ohtani, as well as a 17-hit outburst from the lineup.

The Dodgers will look to keep the offense going at the hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park, while the Athletics will hope to put an end to their three-game skid.

Dodgers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers, looking to continue his potential All-Star campaign.

Wrobleski is 9-2 with a 2.71 ERA across 86.1 innings this season. He's been a workhorse in a rotation full of All-Stars — and his manager wants to see him get the recognition he deserves.

"He's certainly worthy of All-Star consideration," Roberts said recently. "Obviously with what Wrobo's done, as far as the numbers, he's right in the mix. I don't fortunately have any say in the voting. But I hope he does get some consideration."

Opposite Wrobleski will be another left-hander in southpaw Jeffrey Springs.

Springs is in the midst of a down year, going 3-7 with a 5.52 ERA across 88 innings this season.

Springs is tied for the MLB lead with 22 home runs allowed, and has given up 54 earned runs, which is the most in the American League. Things won't get any easier for him against a Dodgers lineup that leads the National League with 116 home runs this year.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, 3B Miguel Rojas, 2B Dalton Rushing, C

Max Muncy is out against a left-hander with Edman getting the start at third base. The rest of the lineup is the same as Monday's.

Dodgers Make Roster Move Ahead of Tuesday's Game

The Dodgers made a roster move ahead of Tuesday's game, recalling right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills and designating right-hander Jonathan Hernández for assignment.

Dodgers Make Pitching Change for Wednesday's Series Finale

Shohei Ohtani will not be pitching in Wednesday's series finale.

Ohtani was initially scheduled to start Wednesday's game on the mound. Instead, it will be a bullpen game, with Ohtani pitching on Friday against the San Diego Padres.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Athletics on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Athletics on Tuesday, June 30 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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