Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Clear Challenge to Edwin Diaz

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wants to see Edwin Diaz perform up to par.

Roberts spoke to the media on Thursday, a day before the Dodgers activated Diaz, and challenged him to prove he can be the closer they signed to a massive deal this past winter.

“I think, like anything, it should be a meritocracy,” Roberts said of the team's bullpen. “You have to earn the right of opportunities, but then you also have to perform, right? Eddie understands that. I think where we’re at now we just need guys to buy in, perform and go from there. That’s what he’s about.”

Diaz was activated on Friday. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers optioned right-handed pitcher Landon Knack.

The All-Star closer has had a frustrating season. Entering Friday night, the right-hander had appeared in only 16 games this season, recording an abysmal 11.35 ERA, 2.56 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.

Los Angeles made Diaz the highest-paid closer by average annual salary, but the investment has yet to pay off.

The 32-year-old has blown four saves out of 11 opportunities, while batters were hitting a staggering .385 against him in Los Angeles heading into Friday night's game.

On Friday night, Diaz entered in the six-run game in the ninth inning, and had a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Injuries have certainly played a role in what has been a disappointing season for Diaz. He missed significant time following elbow surgery and has recently been sidelined by neck inflammation.

The combination of inconsistency on the mound, injuries and a lack of results has cast serious doubt over whether Diaz will even make the Dodgers' postseason roster.

Will Edwin Diaz Make the Dodgers’ Postseason Roster?

With a little over a week until the end of the regular season, Roberts and the Dodgers will have to make a tough decision.

Diaz looked good in his first outing, and he'll likely have three or four more to prove he deserves a spot on the postseson roster.

“Quality of strike-throwing. Get guys out,” Roberts said in regards to what he hopes to see from Diaz. “That’s probably it. As you get into the postseason, every inning’s leverage. So that’s kind of it. Quality of strike-throwing, and get guys out.”

The Dodgers skipper said they will use Diaz in low-leverage situations to ramp him up, and he'll have to earn more high-profile assignments.

If Diaz can find his form over the next week or so, the Dodgers could be in a much better position to chase their third straight World Series title this October.

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