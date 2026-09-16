Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz Earn Title Nobody Wants for Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers had yet another dream offseason in 2025-26.

The Dodgers were once again viewed as the winners of the offseason, earning the honor among media and fans for the third straight year after signing closer Edwin Diaz and star outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Diaz and Tucker signed lucrative contracts with the Dodgers; however, neither has panned out anywhere close to where the Dodgers had hoped.

Instead, ESPN's Bradford Doolittle labeled the two as the biggest disappointment for the Dodgers as the regular season winds down.

"The Dodgers' splash signings of Tucker and Edwin Diaz in last season's free agency were the cause of much handwringing about LA's economic dominance," Doolittle wrote.

"While those high-level, targeted acquisitions looked like no-brainers at the time, the first year of both deals could hardly have gone worse. Together, Tucker and Diaz are at minus-1.0 bWAR for their Dodgers debuts while earning a combined $47 million. Ouch."

How Has Edwin Diaz Been for the Dodgers?

Diaz was the first of the two to sign, inking a three-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers made him the highest-paid closer by average annual salary, and as the season winds down, that contract is looking like an utter disaster. In 16 appearances this year, Diaz has posted a 11.85 ERA, 2.56 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.

The 32-year-old has blown four saves out of 11 opportunities. On top of that, batters are hitting a staggering .385 against him in Los Angeles.

Diaz has also struggled with injuries. He's missed significant time due to elbow surgery and is currently on the injured list with neck inflammation.

His lack of results, inconsistencies and injuries have cast serious doubt on whether he will even make the Dodgers' postseason roster.

How Has Kyle Tucker Been for the Dodgers?

As for Tucker, he's been available, but just hasn't performed.

The Dodgers signed the 29-year-old to a lucrative deal, carrying the highest present-day average annual value (AAV) in MLB history at $57.1 million per year.

However, Tucker hasn't performed at that level for most of the season.

The overall numbers alone are worrisome. Tucker is batting .226 with 15 home runs, 66 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 113 hits in 500 at-bats. His OPS is just .701.

Tucker will continue to get everyday opportunities through the end of the regular season and the posteason. If he can play well in October, all will be forgotten from his disappointing first year.

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