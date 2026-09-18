Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Officially Activate Edwin Diaz Amid Disastrous Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are giving Edwin Díaz one final chance to prove he belongs on the postseason roster.

On Friday, ahead of their series opener against the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers have officially activated Díaz off the 15-day injured list. In order to make room on the active roster, right-hander Landon Knack was optioned.

Díaz joined the Dodgers this offseason on a three-year, $69 million deal to be the team's closer. He had a 10.50 ERA over six innings before going on the injured list and undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Díaz made his long-awaited return in late July, and the Dodgers were hoping his early-season issues would be behind him.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

The three-time All-Star had an even worse 12.91 ERA over 7.2 innings. He then went back on the IL — this time with a neck injury — and has been out for the last month.

Díaz struggled on his rehab assignment, and there were questions about whether the team would even give him another chance this season.

“He needs to pitch better. It hasn’t been good,” manager Dave Roberts said on Monday. “He’s going to pitch on Wednesday, and I guess we’ll evaluate then. I think the world of him. The baseball card looks great. But where we’re at, there’s got to be something for us to be able to hang our hat on. And he knows that. He knows that. He wants to pitch well."

He had a better rehab outing on Wednesday, pitching one scoreless inning. That was enough for the Dodgers to give him one more opportunity at the big league level.

It won't be as the team's closer, though.

What Will Edwin Diaz's Role Be For Dodgers?

The Dodgers will be using Díaz in low-leverage spots at first as they see if he can be an option for the postseason roster.

“I think like anything, it should be a meritocracy,” Roberts said. “You have to earn the right of opportunities, but then you also got to perform, right? Eddie understands that. I think where we’re at now, we just need guys to buy in, perform and go from there. That’s what he’s about.”

Across Díaz's 16 appearances this season, he has a disastrous 11.85 ERA and four blown saves in 11 chances.

However, if he returns to form in time for the playoffs, all will be forgotten from his disappointing first season in LA.

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