Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Surging Twins

The Los Angeles Dodgers are leaving home for a nine-game road trip that starts in Minnesota against the Twins.

The Dodgers play three games against the suddenly surging Twins, beginning Monday night at Target Field.

The Twins (38-41) enter the matchup having won three straight series. They've gone 7-2 over their last nine games.

As for the Dodgers (49-29), they just lost consecutive games for the first time since May 9-12 when they dropped four in a row. Saturday's loss snapped a four-game winning streak.

Dodgers vs Twins Pitching Probables

Monday, June 22: LHP Eric Lauer vs. RHP Zebby Matthews

Eric Lauer is making his fifth start as a member of the Dodgers to open the series on Monday night.

He has a 3.22 ERA across 22.1 innings for LA, continuing to do his job as a sixth starter. In his most recent start against the Tampa Bay Rays, he allowed three runs over six innings.

As for Zebby Matthews, he carries a 4.78 ERA into Monday's start, having struck out 34 while walking nine over 43.1 innings of work.

In his most recent start against the Texas Rangers, he allowed two runs across seven innings.

Tuesday, June 23: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs. RHP Joe Ryan

Justin Wrobleski is coming off six shutout innings against the Rays in which he threw just 67 pitches, so he should be fresh for this start.

Wrobleski has a 2.72 ERA across 79.1 innings this season, and has allowed one or zero runs in three of his last four starts.

As for Joe Ryan, he's the ace of the Twins staff, and could be a popular name come the trade deadline if the Twins decide to move him.

He has a 2.99 ERA across 87.1 innings this year with 99 strikeouts to just 18 walks. He pitched five shutout innings in his last start against the Rangers, striking out seven.

Wednesday, June 24: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs. LHP Connor Prielipp

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch on Wednesday in what will be his first start since the birth of his second child.

Ohtani didn't hit in his last start (but came off the bench as a pinch-hitter before being taken out of the game as a pitcher). However, with Thursday being an off day, he'll likely be a full two-way player on Wednesday.

Ohtani is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts over 73.2 innings this season. He's struggled as of late, though, allowing eight runs (seven earned) over his last two starts.

As for Connor Prielipp, he's 2-5 with a 5.17 ERA across 55.2 innings this season. He's allowed multiple earned runs in nine of his 11 starts this season.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Twins June 22-24

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It will also be broadcast on TBS for out of market viewers.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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