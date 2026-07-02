Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Call Up Paul Gervase Ahead of Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a roster move ahead of Thursday's series opener against the San Diego Padres.

Right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase has been recalled from Triple-A, while left-hander Charlie Barnes was optioned.

Who is Paul Gervase?

Gervase, 26, has made two appearances for the Dodgers at the big league level this season, allowing one run over five innings for a 1.80 ERA with five strikeouts to two walks.

Across 19 appearances in Triple-A this season, the 6-foot-10 hurler has a 3.60 ERA with 35 strikeouts to 18 walks over 25 innings of work.

He'll likely be with the team for a short amount of time with right-hander Evan Phillips set to be activated off the injured list soon.

Dodgers Option Charlie Barnes After Saving the Bullpen

As for Barnes, he was called up ahead of Wednesday's game, which was expected to be a bullpen game.

After Jack Dreyer struck out the side in the first inning, the ball was given to Barnes. No one else wound up pitching for LA.

Barnes took down seven innings, allowing seven runs on 12 hits while throwing 94 pitches. He did his job, allowing the Dodgers to save the bullpen for their four-game series with the Padres.

“Charlie did a nice job for what was asked of him,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “For him to be able to save everyone else puts us in a great position for the four games this weekend.”

Barnes wasn't as satisfied with his performance.

“It’s tough for me to enjoy it when you give up seven,” Barnes said. “That’s part of the business. I did my job in providing length. Any time they need that or may want that, I’ll do my best to give it to them.”

Unfortunately, Barnes providing length meant he'd be unavailable for at least the weekend series with the Padres. Thus, the Dodgers had no use for him on the active roster, and sent him right back to Triple-A.

Roberts detailed what that difficult conversation was like.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of practice, and it’s not a good conversation,” Roberts said. “But a lot of these guys understand that they are stopgaps right now, and that’s part of having options, so you can kind of go up and down and fill holes when needed.

"But for him it’s the longest he’s gone, certainly in the big leagues, and so that’s a learning experience and an opportunity that he earned, we gave him, so that’s a positive. But I mean, we still got to be able to cover our downside and add arms and things like that.”

The Dodgers claimed Barnes off waivers from the Chicago Cubs in May. He had two prior scoreless appearances for the Dodgers before Wednesday's game, pitching on May 15 and 16 against the Los Angeles Angels.

At Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, he's made six starts, sporting a 3.67 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 27 innings of work.

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