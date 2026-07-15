Dodgers Developed 24-Year-Old High-Leverage Reliever Enjoying Breakout Year

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a force through the first half of the season, in large part due to their bullpen.

The Dodgers' bullpen has been a major strength so far this season, boasting one of the best relief ERAs in the league at 3.80.

Combine that with their elite starting pitching and hitting, and it's no surprise they hold the best record in baseball at 61-36.

While that's the case, this season hasn't come without injuries to star players and key contributors.

The injuries to star players have forced the Dodgers to look elsewhere for help — and in the bullpen, no one has stepped up more than right-handed pitcher Edgardo Henriquez.

Henriquez is enjoying a breakout season and has risen the high-leverage ranks in the LA bullpen. He's also caught the attention of his manager, Dave Roberts.

“He’s been great,” Roberts said of Henriquez.

“We’re putting him in a lot of different leverage spots. He's come a long way. … He’s in the trust tree and he’s earned it.”

The 24-year-old has been incredible this season, going 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39.1 innings of work. Opponents are hitting just .165 against him, and the flamethrower has allowed just one home run all year.

Last season, the Venezuela native struggled to prevent hard contact, despite his fastball reaching 103 mph. This season, that is not the case, as Henriquez has developed movement on his fastball, and his slider has more break than it ever has.

On top of that, his numbers are off the charts.

Henriquez's Baseball Savant page is full of red, as he's ranked in the 97th percentile in expected ERA, 97th percentile in barrel percentage, 98th percentile in hard-hit percentage and 100th percentile in average fastball velocity (100.7 mph).

Most impressively, he ranks in the 100th percentile in terms of average exit velocity, proving how much he's limiting hard contract.

Last year, Henriquez was more of a right-handed specialist. This year, he's been able to get both types of hitters out — although he's been incredibly dominant against righties who have an OPS of just .346 against him.

“He’s doing a much better job of managing [the lefties],” Roberts said. “So now you feel like when lineups are more staggered these days, it doesn’t really matter the lane that we put him in.

“He’s really, really grown up and earned higher leverage. He’s now unfazed by certain moments and higher leverage.”

How Did the Dodgers Get Edgardo Henriquez?

The Dodgers signed Henriquez out of Venezuela as an international free agent in 2018. He slowly worked his way up the organization before making his MLB debut in 2024.

Two years later, he's turned into one of the game's most dominant relievers at just 24 years old. He's earning $790,000 this season and still has two more years of pre-arbitration.

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