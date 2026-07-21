Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Could Return to Face Former Mets Team at Citi Field

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star closer Edwin Diaz is getting closer to a return after undergoing elbow surgery back in April.

Diaz had loose bodies removed and was originally given a three month timeline. The veteran closer has made four rehab appearances, and his return to the Dodgers is drawing near.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the final hurdle for Diaz before he can come back is pitching in back-to-back games. If Diaz can accomplish this over the next few days, he could be activated just in time for the Dodgers' three-game series at Citi Field to face his old team, the New York Mets.

"I want to put him and put us in the best possible position to have success," Roberts said. "He's got to assure us that he's in a good spot to close out Major League games."

If Diaz could be activated for the series with the Mets, it would only add intrigue to the matchup. Diaz left New York this offseason to join the Dodgers on a three-year, $69 million contract.

Many Mets fans were upset that Diaz decided to leave, so his welcome back would be something to keep an eye on. But it remains to be seen if Diaz will indeed return for this series or the homestand next week.

On Tuesday, Roberts called the return "possible," but wondered if it would make sense for him to travel to the East Coast for one series.

Diaz spent six years with the Mets, sporting an ERA of 2.93 with 144 saves and a 1.048 WHIP.

Edwin Diaz's Velocity Appears to Be Back

Before undergoing surgery, Diaz was limited to just seven appearances with the Dodgers. In this time, he recorded an ERA of 10,50 with four saves, but the right-hander didn't look right.

The velocity of Diaz dropped to as low as 92.8 mph, and for the normally hard-throwing reliever, this was concerning.

In his rehab outings, Diaz has touched up to 98 mph on his fastball, showing drastic improvement. Diaz should only continue to get better once he returns, giving the Dodgers the lockdown closer they signed over the offseason.

Next stop, OKC for #Dodgers Edwin Diaz. 14 P / 8 S / 1 IP / 0 H / 0 ER / 1 BB / 1 K. FB topped out at 98mph and got some swing and miss from his changeup. @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/YNOnZP6wKU — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) July 20, 2026

Dodgers Bullpen Plans With Edwin Diaz

Once Diaz can return, he will be the team's main closer. Left-hander Tanner Scott has taken on the majority of ninth-inning opportunities since Diaz went down, and he will likely be moved back to a setup role.

Scott has had a major bounce back season following a disastrous 2025 with the Dodgers. In 42 appearances, Scott has registered an ERA of 2.50 while recording 14 saves.

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