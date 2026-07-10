Dodgers' Blake Snell Announces Major Health Update Amid Surgery Recovery

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a great spot as the All-Star break approaches, but things are about to get significantly better for the starting rotation.

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell will soon return to the mound as he recovers from elbow surgery, and provided an incredible update on how he is feeling to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“Probably the best I’ve felt in two years,” Snell said.

Snell started the season on the injured list with shoulder fatigue, and after just one underwhelming start in May, went back on the shelf to have surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

The southpaw confirmed this past April that he was pitching through pain during the 2025 World Series run, and explained how much better he feels — both in his elbow and shoulder — after the procedure.

“I’m pain-free. I always had some form of pain, but you just battle through it. I thought it was just going to be there forever. I was, ‘Alright, it’s something I’m just going to have to deal with. I’ll battle through it.’ Then I had the surgery and as soon as I started throwing again I was, ‘Hey, my shoulder feels good.” I was in great spirits, just real happy," Snell said to Plunkett.

"I have no more pain in my arm. I throw freely. My body feels great. I can locate a pitch where I want too now. That’s pretty cool. All the time now, not just once in awhile.”

The surgery is newer to the baseball world and done through a NanoNeedle procedure. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was the first MLB player to undergo this kind of procedure to remove loose bodies in his elbow, and has struck out 39 batters to just four walks in the five starts since his lightning fast return from it.

“Once I got the loose bodies removed, I don’t feel my shoulder anymore,” Snell said. “I was like, ‘Wow.’ I was really doing something to limit this [elbow] that hurt this [shoulder] because now I don’t feel anything at all.”

After signing a five-year, $182 million deal with LA last season, Snell made his first two starts in a Dodgers uniform before landing on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He missed four months of action and delivered a 2.41 ERA in his final nine starts of the regular season.

During the postseason, Snell provided 34 crucial innings of work — including 1.1 scoreless innings in Game 7 of the World Series.

When Will Blake Snell Return to Dodgers?

Snell is facing live hitters this weekend for the first time, and will likely do that multiple times before going on a rehab assignment.

He'll then build up across multple rehab outings (likely to five innings and 75 pitches), setting up him to return sometime in August, likely more towards the middle of the month.

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