Dodgers Ex-Top Prospect Bobby Miller Trying to Get Career Back on Track

Just a few years ago, right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller was seen as a key piece in the future plans for the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation.

But injuries and inconsistent performances on the mound have all but stopped that reality. Miller was looking to get back on track this year, but he came to spring training with recurring shoulder pain, and by the end of it, was shut down with back problems.

The former top prospect for the Dodgers has been trying to get his career back on track, rehabbing from the injury. Miller opened up about the injury journey and how everything has been for him as of late.

“Yeah. Obviously at times I wasn’t 100 percent [healthy],” Miller said. “It’s a learning process as well. There’s a lot to learn from the struggles that I had. I think I ended the season very well last year in the role that I was in."

Miller had a breakout rookie performance for the Dodgers in 2023, looking like the future ace of this pitching staff. The right-hander threw 124.1 innings, posting an ERA of 3.76 over 22 starts.

The Dodgers were very happy with his performance, and he entered 2024 ready to prove himself again. But his sophomore season was underwhelming, as Miller saw his ERA balloon to 8.52 over 13 starts for the team.

Miller only made two appearances in 2025, registering an ERA of 12.60 over five innings.

“I definitely look back and I see the success I had in the big leagues and the failures I had. That’s something everyone goes through in their careers. They go through setbacks and failures. Nothing is ever given. You never have a set-in-stone role on a team. There’s always someone coming for your spot, especially in this organization that’s super, super loaded top to bottom," Miller said.

Miller has been working through a throwing program over the last five weeks, and he is gearing up for a return to the mound. The right-hander is expected to start throwing off the mound this week.

If Miller can get himself back to full health, the Dodgers could elect to offer him another chance to prove himself. Of course, he'll have to show what he can do at the minor league level first, but Los Angeles was very high on him not too long ago.

“I’m ready for whatever role,” Miller said. “Whatever gets me back to the big leagues and contributing to the team. That’s all I care about.”

Miller would almost certainly work out of the bullpen for the Dodgers, giving others some extra rest during the year. Miller had electric stuff out on the mound before all the injuries, so the team will be looking to see if he can replicate these abilities.

Miller is just 27 years old, which still gives him the chance to get his career back on track. The Dodgers would love nothing more than for him to turn everything back around, but he will need to showcase himself once again.

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