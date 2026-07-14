Dodgers Have Concrete Timeline for Blake Snell to Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the All-Star break with the best record in baseball, and things are about to get even better.

Los Angeles has been playing without multiple key players who are out with injuries, but the team should be getting them back soon. One of these is starting pitcher Blake Snell, who has only been able to make one start this season.

The left-hander opened the season on the injured list due to shoulder fatigue, and was able to come back for one start. Then, he went back on the IL and underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

This was a major blow for the Dodgers, but now it seems the southpaw has more of a firm timeline to get back on the mound.

The veteran will be going out on a rehab assignment this week, with him taking the first step toward an eventual return, per manager Dave Roberts.

Blake Snell will go out on rehab next week, Dave Roberts said. Will probably need 4-5 outings there before being ready to return https://t.co/2zbLic7PFI — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) July 11, 2026

Pitching coach Mark Prior expects Snell to make at least four or five rehab outings to fully get built up. This would be around the same number of appearances for Snell if he were playing in spring training.

“The goal would be to get him fully built up to 90-ish pitches before he comes back,” Prior said to the Los Angeles Times.

The Dodgers have taken a patient approach when it comes to Snell, allowing the veteran to take his time in the recovery. But Snell seems to be in a much better place than he was when he first returned in May.

"He says he feels better right now than he did when he returned before," Roberts said.

Snell has said that he is pain-free now, with the left-hander looking forward to returning to the team.

The veteran underwent the new NanoNeedle procedure that has proven to cut down recovery time for players. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was the first player in baseball to have the procedure, and it drastically cut down his time on the injured list.

The Dodgers are hoping to get the best version of Snell for the stretch run of the season since he's been out for so long. Snell was a crucial piece to Los Angeles winning the World Series a year ago, with the left-hander sporting an ERA of 3.18 over 34 innings in the postseason.

When Will Blake Snell Actually Return?

With Snell heading out on a rehab assignment this week and needing four or five outings, he is likely to return by the middle of August. Snell will build up to five innings and 75-90 pitches before returning.

This would give him plenty of time to ramp himself back up over the last month-plus of the regular season, putting him in a strong position for the postseason.

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