Dodgers Boss Sets Clear Return Timeline for Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is confident Shohei Ohtani will return before the regular season ends.

Friedman told reporters this week that he expects the designated hitter to return before the postseason.

“I expect him back in the regular season,” Friedman declared.

As for how he's doing, Friedman provided a positive update on the superstar.

“He’s doing well,” Friedman said. “He’s progressing well.”

Ohtani is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list on Sept. 23.

That target date leaves Ohtani with only five games remaining until the end of the regular season, and he appears to be on the right track.

“There’s no pain. He’s doing everything he needs to do,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I still don’t know when [the] time to return to play is. But everything that I hear is really positive.”

The 32-year-old is currently sidelined with injuries to his knee, biceps and neck.

Ohtani will focus exclusively on hitting for the rest of the season and into the playoffs after he was shut down from pitching earlier this month, right before he was placed on the IL.

Ohtani was shut down from pitching on Sept. 7, over two months since making his final pitching appearance of the season.

The Dodgers initially placed him on an indefinite pause from pitching on July 19 while he continued to serve as a designated hitter. The hope was he'd be able to return as a pitcher late in the year and into October.

Ohtani was stellar on the mound this season. In 14 appearances, the right-hander went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA, 95 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP in 85.2 innings.

In three seasons as a Dodger, Ohtani has appeared on the mound only 28 times in the regular season.

Shohei Ohtani’s Bat Has Gone Cold Since August

Ohtani's performance was admirable for a few weeks, but since the start of August, his play has declined significantly.

From Aug. 1 until he was placed on the 15-day IL, Ohtani has a .231 batting average with 27 hits, six home runs, 13 RBIs and 19 runs.

Those numbers are far below what Ohtani usually produces at the plate.

Ohtani won't have much time to ramp up for the postseason. It's unlikely the four-time MVP will be back to 100% before October rolls around, but the team is hoping to get anything out of him in the playoffs.

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