Dodgers Injury Updates: Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Andy Pages and More
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The Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning their final homestand of the season on Friday night against the San Francisco Giants.
The Dodgers have just nine more games in the regular season. After clinching the National League West for the 13th time in the last 14 years, they're still battling for playoff positioning with the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves.
If the Dodgers clinch one of the top two seeds, they'll secure a first-round bye. That is especially crucial this season as the team deals with injuries to a handful of key players.
Here's the latest updates on six of those players.
Shohei Ohtani Injury Update
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday that Ohtani is continuing to progress in his swinging progression.
“Everything I’ve heard it’s been a really productive last three, four, five days," Roberts said. "He’s in a good spot.”
Ohtani has not yet progressed to hitting in live batting practice or off the Trajekt machine. Thus, a return doesn't appear to be imminent.
Ohtani is eligible to return on Wednesday, just five days before the final day of the regular season.
Blake Snell Injury Update
Snell gave the Dodgers a major scare when he exited his Wednesday start after one inning with left groin tightness.
Fortunately, Snell said the exit was more precautionary than anything, as he didn't want to make it worse by staying in the game.
Snell expressed optimism he'd be able to make another start before the end of the regular season. On Friday, Roberts struck a similar tone, saying he was "more confident" the left-hander would be able to make a normal start sometime next week in his regular season finale.
Snell didn't undergo imaging on his groin.
Andy Pages Injury Update
Pages has been out since Aug. 21 when he suffered a fractured hand that forced him to undergo surgery.
However, he rejoined the team at home on Friday, and is expected to be activated at some point during the homestand that goes through Thursday.
Pages told David Vassegh of AM570 that he's hoping to be activated by Tuesday's series opener against the San Diego Padres.
Dalton Rushing Injury Update
Rushing told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic that he had a PRP injection to address his elbow injury that forced him to go back on the IL in early September.
The catcher remains hopeful he'll be able to return as a pinch-hit option off the bench for the postseason, but will know more after hitting off a machine in the coming days.
Roki Sasaki Injury Update
Sasaki threw four simulated innings this week and is expected to start "soon," per Roberts.
The team initially planned to move Sasaki to the bullpen, but will instead keep him stretched out as a starter as an insurance option.
Edgardo Henriquez Injury Update
Henriquez surprisingly went on the IL with a low-grade back strain this past week, ending his regular season.
The Dodgers remain "hopeful" he'll be able to return in the postseason, per Roberts.
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras