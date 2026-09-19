Dodgers Injury Updates: Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Andy Pages and More

The Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning their final homestand of the season on Friday night against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers have just nine more games in the regular season. After clinching the National League West for the 13th time in the last 14 years, they're still battling for playoff positioning with the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves.

If the Dodgers clinch one of the top two seeds, they'll secure a first-round bye. That is especially crucial this season as the team deals with injuries to a handful of key players.

Here's the latest updates on six of those players.

Shohei Ohtani Injury Update

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday that Ohtani is continuing to progress in his swinging progression.

“Everything I’ve heard it’s been a really productive last three, four, five days," Roberts said. "He’s in a good spot.”

Shohei Ohtani is here, though he hasn’t progressed to taking swings in live BP/off Trajekt yet. Still per Dave Roberts: “Everything I’ve heard it’s been a really productive last three, four, five days. He’s in a good spot.” #Dodgers — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 18, 2026

Ohtani has not yet progressed to hitting in live batting practice or off the Trajekt machine. Thus, a return doesn't appear to be imminent.

Ohtani is eligible to return on Wednesday, just five days before the final day of the regular season.

Blake Snell Injury Update

Snell gave the Dodgers a major scare when he exited his Wednesday start after one inning with left groin tightness.

Fortunately, Snell said the exit was more precautionary than anything, as he didn't want to make it worse by staying in the game.

Snell expressed optimism he'd be able to make another start before the end of the regular season. On Friday, Roberts struck a similar tone, saying he was "more confident" the left-hander would be able to make a normal start sometime next week in his regular season finale.

Snell didn't undergo imaging on his groin.

Andy Pages Injury Update

Pages has been out since Aug. 21 when he suffered a fractured hand that forced him to undergo surgery.

However, he rejoined the team at home on Friday, and is expected to be activated at some point during the homestand that goes through Thursday.

Pages told David Vassegh of AM570 that he's hoping to be activated by Tuesday's series opener against the San Diego Padres.

Andy Pages told me he is hopeful his return will be next Tuesday vs #Padres https://t.co/mnJy61L0I1 — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 18, 2026

Dave Roberts said there’s a good chance Andy Pages will be activated in the next series. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) September 18, 2026

Dalton Rushing Injury Update

Rushing told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic that he had a PRP injection to address his elbow injury that forced him to go back on the IL in early September.

The catcher remains hopeful he'll be able to return as a pinch-hit option off the bench for the postseason, but will know more after hitting off a machine in the coming days.

Dalton Rushing got a PRP injection a week ago to address his flexor in his right arm. Still holding out hope he can be an option as a bat going forward — will hit off a machine in the coming days to test it out.



Surgery still doesn’t appear on the table yet. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 18, 2026

Roki Sasaki Injury Update

Sasaki threw four simulated innings this week and is expected to start "soon," per Roberts.

The team initially planned to move Sasaki to the bullpen, but will instead keep him stretched out as a starter as an insurance option.

He's dealing with a blister.

Also: Roberts said the Dodgers expect Snell to make one more start before the regular season.



Roki Sasaki should start “soon” as well. Dodgers are keeping him stretched out as a starter for insurance until they can set their postseason rotation. https://t.co/9TEAsCrzbl — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 18, 2026

Edgardo Henriquez Injury Update

Henriquez surprisingly went on the IL with a low-grade back strain this past week, ending his regular season.

The Dodgers remain "hopeful" he'll be able to return in the postseason, per Roberts.

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