Rival Executives Expect Dodgers to Go All-In at Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a spot that every other team across baseball would love to be in as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

Los Angeles sits in a position of strength, not desperation, since the roster doesn't have many holes across it. This will allow the front office to fully gauge the trade market, and decide whether they want to go all-in or simply just add around the edges of the roster.

The Dodgers have been linked with some of the bigger names who may be available at the trade deadline, including ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. But to this point, it appears Los Angeles is prepared to be more of a seller than a buyer.

However, rival executives of the Dodgers aren't buying this supposed plan.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, many around the league believe that Los Angeles plans to be "greedy" at the deadline, going all-in for a third consecutive World Series title.

"Well, rival executives believe the Dodgers plan to be greedy, and are infatuated with the opportunity of becoming the first National League team to win three consecutive World Series championships," Nightengale wrote.

"If Tarik Skubal indeed becomes available, as executives are now predicting, the Dodgers are all in, and have the prized farm system and starting pitching depth to pull it off. They have nine players in MLB’s Pipeline’s Top 100 List."

If Nightengale is right, it would mean that Los Angeles would be ready to empty the tank to land someone like Skubal. The left-hander has been connected to the Dodgers for a long time now, and many believe that he will ultimately end up in Los Angeles.

The big question around the Dodgers is whether the front office will actually pony up for the ace. Los Angeles doesn't need Skubal, with the team already having a stacked starting rotation.

But with the organization on the cusp of potentially completing a three-peat this season, adding the reigning two-time Cy Young Award winner could be of interest. Skubal will be a free agent at the end of the season, so bringing him in now could give the Dodgers an advantage in terms of his free agency.

Additionally, other teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees have also been connected to Skubal throughout the process.

For the Dodgers, adding Skubal to the mix would be a power move, making sure that they not only set themselves up for more success, but also avoid having to face the left-hander in the postseason.

The Dodgers are seen as a sleeping giant in terms of trade situations around star players, and they do have the prospect capital to get a deal done for whomever they want. But it remains to be seen whether the Dodgers will get involved in the Skubal sweepstakes with under two weeks before the deadline passes.

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