Rival Execs Worried Dodgers are Lurking in Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes

All reports have hinted at the Los Angeles Dodgers not actively pursuing ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline this year.

Multiple reports have stated that Los Angeles isn't planning on going big-game hunting this summer, but instead wants to focus on adding farm system depth and allowing injured players to get healthy.

However, rival executives don't exactly believe that to be the Dodgers' plan. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, teams around the league are worried the Dodgers will go after Skubal if be becomes available.

"Rivals worry that the Dodgers might be underselling their interest in Tarik Skubal," Heyman wrote. "Dodgers people have suggested they have limited interest in Skubal since Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are working their way back to join their three All-Star starters: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Justin Wrobleski."

The Dodgers have long been linked with Skubal, but the team may not need his services. Adding Skubal would be more of a luxury for the Dodgers rather than an actual need for the roster.

The front office has made it a priority to build out the majority of the team over the offseason to avoid paying the premium prices that come with deadline trades. But the Dodgers do loom large around the league, with a war chest of financial assets and one of the best prospect groups in baseball.

Skubal has been a dream addition for many organizations around the league, and any team would be ecstatic to have him leading their rotation. But landing him will cost teams a haul, even as a rental heading into the offseason.

Los Angeles has the prospect capital to trade for Skubal, but it's just a matter of whether the front office wants to pull the trigger. If the team were to see that Glasnow (back) or Snell (elbow) weren't progressing well enough in their injury recoveries, then someone like Skubal could come into play.

But for now, the Dodgers seem happy to just add around the margins of the roster. Some may want a more exciting trade deadline plan, but the Dodgers' front office has earned the trust of the fans over the years.

Los Angeles currently owns the best record in baseball, despite multiple key players like Glasnow and Snell being out for long stretches. Snell has only made one start this season, while Glasnow has made seven.

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