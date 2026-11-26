The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one of their better minor league catchers this week to a division rival — an organization that happens to have the top catching prospect in baseball.

Nelson Quiroz signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres, according to his official transactions log. Quiroz, 25, had spent his entire professional career with the Dodgers, who signed him as a 17-year-old amateur from Navojoa, Mexico in April 2017.

Coincidentally, the Padres have a Mexican-born catcher, 20-year-old Ethan Salas, who debuted in 2026 after appearing on nearly every Top 100 prospect list in baseball.

Quiroz isn’t a nationally ranked prospect. He just puts up similar or better numbers at the plate than most of them.

An injury early in the 2026 season limited him to just 23 games, but that was enough for Quiroz to flash his potential. He slashed .288/.333/.442 at Tulsa, then was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the first time in September.

Although Quiroz didn’t appear in a game for the Comets, it was a strong finish to a season that began with an invitation to the Dodgers’ major league spring training camp for the first time.

Quiroz went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in two Cactus League games. The exposure to the Dodgers’ big league camp was a just reward for Quiroz’s breakout season the year before.

In 2025, Quiroz slashed .333/.393/.441 in 55 games in 2026 for advanced Class-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa. He flashed a strong throwing arm behind the plate but lost a month to an injury while playing for Great Lakes.

Nelson Quiroz had 3 hits for Great Lakes, which is his 2nd 3-hit game in the 4 games he's played this year. Quiroz is hitting .444, OPS 1.030, so off to a smokin' hot start.



Quiroz has a good arm behind the plate as a catcher, and has infectious fun & positive energy every day… pic.twitter.com/s5cWa4h3gd — Dodgers Daily (@dodger_daily) April 13, 2025

Since the Padres signed Quiroz to a minor league contract, they will not ask him to compete for a 40-man roster spot in spring training. Yet they wanted him badly enough to sign him before the major league Collective Bargaining Agreement expires Dec. 1.

Why Did the Dodgers Let Nelson Quiroz Leave in Free Agency?

That the Dodgers let Quiroz go as a free agent likely reflects their faith in their top two catchers, Will Smith and Dalton Rushing, who would seem to have the position sewn up at the big league level for years. The Dodgers have catching depth in the form of Hunter Feduccia and Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., both of whom are on the 40-man roster.

The Dodgers also might have concerns about Quiroz's injury history.

He made his full-season debut with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in 2022, and posted an impressive .341 batting average in just 12 games, but had season-ending hamate surgery in June. Quiroz didn't return until midway through the 2023 season with the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League affiliate.

If he can stay healthy, the Padres might have gotten a good one.

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