The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't made any significant free agent additions thus far this offseason, with the only signings being of the minor league variety.

They continued that trend this week.

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported that the Dodgers signed veteran utility man Eric Wagaman to a minor league deal. Wagaman's deal comes with an invitation to big league spring training, whenever that occurs following an expected lockout.

Sources: Free-agent infielder Eric Wagaman signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including an invitation to MLB Spring Training. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) November 26, 2026

Who is Eric Wagaman?

Wagaman was initially drafted by the New York Yankees in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He worked his way up the Yankees organization but never reached the MLB level in New York. Then, in December 2023, he was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft.

Wagaman was with the Angels organization for the entire 2024 season and made his MLB debut that September. He ended up appearing in 18 big league games, hitting .250 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and an OPS of .673.

After the 2024 season, the Miami Marlins signed Wagaman to a one-year, major league contract. He ended up appearing in 140 games, hitting .250 with nine home runs, 53 RBIs and an OPS of .674.

Wagaman was designated for assignment by the Marlins after the season and traded to the Minnesota Twins. He didn't make a big league appearance for Minnesota in 2026, and was claimed off waivers this past April by the New York Mets.

In New York, Wagaman made 26 appearances, hitting .191 with two home runs, five RBIs and an OPS of .588. He was outrighted off the 40-man roster after the season and elected free agency.

Wagaman has mainly been a first baseman in his MLB career, but also has experience at third base and in both corner outfield spots.

How Will Eric Wagaman Help the Dodgers?

Wagaman, 29, will enter spring training hoping to impress the team enough to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, similar to what Santiago Espinal did in 2026.

While it's unlikely he starts the season at the big league level, he could provide depth at Triple-A Oklahoma City with the hope of being called upon at some point throughout the year.

By signing a minor league contract, Wagaman won't be barred from communicating with his new organization during the lockout. Thus, he could have a leg up entering spring training as he looks to not only get back to the MLB level, but stay there.

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