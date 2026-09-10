Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing MRI Results, Status for Rest of Season

Shohei Ohtani most likely won't pitch again until 2027 on account of several nagging injuries that have limited his effectiveness as a hitter and ruled out two-way play for the time being.

Ohtani isn't the only Dodgers slugger who will be limited to DH duties for the rest of this season because of injuries. Dalton Rushing's days of squatting behind the plate are over, too.

The 25-year-old catcher has a .798 OPS this season. Only Ohtani, Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman have hit better in 2026 better by the same measure. Rushing also has a partially torn UCL in his right (throwing) elbow that will prevent him from catching until next season.

Rushing was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Rookie catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place on the Dodgers' active roster. Fortunately, the elbow injury that leads many players to the operating table isn't serious enough to knock Rushing out for the season.

The team is still optimistic Rushing can return as a hitter in 2026. However, his MRI results revealed more of the same , with manager Dave Roberts saying his throwing progression was "pissing off" his elbow.

“He’s not going to swing for a few days and then get him back up building to the swinging progression," manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Sunday. "At that point in time, he can take some at-bats, get on a rehab assignment, and then we’ll see where we’re at in 11 days.”

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, Rushing's injury means Hunter Feduccia is the backup to starting catcher Will Smith. Ohtani and Rushing can only occupy the roster as designated hitters or pinch hitters — a more problematic scenario in the postseason, when teams can only carry 26 active players in each series.

As for if he'll need surgery?

"I think for us and for Dalton, it’s just more of we’ll get through this year, building up the hitting and kind of see where the offseason takes us," Roberts said.

Rushing's primary value to the Dodgers was his ability as a hitter. To wit: he's squatted behind the plate to catch Ohtani in four games this season for a total of 24.2 innings. Ohtani had a 4.38 ERA throwing to Rushing and a 0.74 ERA when throwing to Smith.

Smith and Feduccia are likely the Dodgers' best defensive backstops if both are healthy. But the Dodgers' sudden inability to use either Rushing or Ohtani in the field puts pressure on the rest of their utility players — namely Miguel Rojas, Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández — to be available at up to seven positions in any given game.

That's more of a problem for October than September, but it's one the Dodgers were hoping to avoid in August.

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