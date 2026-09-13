Dodgers Fans Will Love Josue De Paula's Message to Opposing Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in better spots half-way through the final month of the regular season.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani was recently placed on the injured list after a drama-filled injury saga, but in a corresponding move, top prospect Josue De Paula was called up from Double-A to replace him at the designated hitter position.

De Paula, at just 21 years old, recently spoke on what wants to prove and sounded like a 10-plus-year MLB veteran — and far from someone that didn't even play at the Triple-A level.

“Just what I’m about,” De Paula said on what he wanted to prove. “Nothing I feel I really have to change, especially on the offensive side. Just do what I know how to do. At the end of the day, I love competing, so whoever’s on the mound, I’m looking to take their head off.”

During his first two games — both of which were hitless — he showed incredible plate discipline and had high exit velocites on a couple balls.

It all came together on Sunday, when he hit his first career home run, a towering 416-foot shot that was 108.2 mph off the bat.

In 124 Double-A appearances this season, De Paula slashed .303/.401/.557 with a .948 OPS. He added 27 home runs and 104 RBIs and even stole 31 bases. De Paula did not, however, play as an everyday designated hitter. He spoke on what that adjustment meant for him moving forward and what he has to do to succeed.

“It’s more about routine before the game,” De Paula said. “Being DH so many days consecutively, we don’t usually do that in the minor leagues. We probably do it once a week, once every two weeks. But now it’s about building a routine to stay fresh during the game and staying hot.”

De Paula is the No. 6 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list, and despite no Triple-A experience and landing in a somewhat foreign role, he does not appear fazed. He went 2-for-2 on Sunday as the left fielder and should continue to get everyday opportunities for at least the next 10 days as the Dodgers await an Ohtani return.

And if he continues to hit like he did on Sunday, he could just factor into the team's postseason plans, too.

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