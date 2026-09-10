Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula in Massive Development
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up top prospect Josue De Paula straight from Double-A, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
He will join the team in Miami on Friday.
It's currently unclear if he'll be replacing Shohei Ohtani, who could be going on the injured list. Either way, he's skipping Triple-A and will make his MLB debut at 21 years old when he gets into a game.
Who is Josue De Paula?
De Paula is the Dodgers' No. 1 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The 6-foot-3 outfielder is among the best hitting prospects in baseball, bringing both power and speed.
Across 123 games at Double-A Tulsa this year, he slashed .302/.400/.539 with 26 home runs, 101 RBIs and an OPS of .939. He's added 31 stolen bases and has 80 walks to 86 strikeouts.
This story will be updated (refresh the page for the fully updated article)...
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras