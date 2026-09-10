Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula in Massive Development

The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up top prospect Josue De Paula straight from Double-A, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

He will join the team in Miami on Friday.

It's currently unclear if he'll be replacing Shohei Ohtani, who could be going on the injured list. Either way, he's skipping Triple-A and will make his MLB debut at 21 years old when he gets into a game.

News: The Dodgers are calling up their best prospect, OF Josue De Paula, sources told ESPN.



He will be with the team on Friday, for the start of a weekend series in Miami.



More to come. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) September 10, 2026

Who is Josue De Paula?

De Paula is the Dodgers' No. 1 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The 6-foot-3 outfielder is among the best hitting prospects in baseball, bringing both power and speed.

Across 123 games at Double-A Tulsa this year, he slashed .302/.400/.539 with 26 home runs, 101 RBIs and an OPS of .939. He's added 31 stolen bases and has 80 walks to 86 strikeouts.

This story will be updated (refresh the page for the fully updated article)...

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.