Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Sends Message to Braves Fans Booing Him in Atlanta

Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman did his part in the team's Game 3 win over his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers have taken a 2-1 series lead over the Braves and are one win away from their third consecutive National League Championship Series appearance.

Freeman's lone hit of the game was a solo home run in the fourth inning. Before that, the former beloved Brave drew boos from the Atlanta crowd in his first postseason game back at Truist Park as a member of the Dodgers.

The Braves fans decided to boo Freddie Freeman tonight. He responded by homering off Chris Sale.



Freeman was robbed of a home run in the third inning. He made sure this one couldn't be caught.



The Dodgers lead 3-0 in NLDS Game 3. pic.twitter.com/7N5o2bQ1CI — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 6, 2026

After the win, Freeman said he was unfazed by the boos.

"I've got a gray uniform on. I expect boos," Freeman said. "It's okay."

The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer then showed love to his former team.

"Like I've always said, I've enjoyed my 12 years in this organization, the big leagues, 15 overall. It's a great place to play. They pack the house out," Freeman said. "I've had wonderful experiences with the white uniform on here, and I loved every second of it. I get it. This is a game. We're trying to win the game. They want to win it for their team.

"When you get on the field, you really don't really hear anything because it's so loud. It's just noise. I would be surprised if they cheered me in October. So it's okay. It's all love. I still love everybody here and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Despite the Dodgers and Braves standing in each other's way, manager Dave Roberts said he's sure Atlanta still loves the left-handed slugger.

"The home crowd certainly is rooting for their guys. But, yeah, it’s part of the game. But there’s still I’m sure a lot of love for Freddie," Roberts said.

How Did Freddie Freeman’s Career With the Braves Come to an End?

Freeman spent the first 12 years of his career in Atlanta. He anchored the Braves like no other, winning NL MVP in 2020 and leading the team to their first World Series title in over 25 years in 2021.

That 2021 season happened to be his last with the Braves as they was a stunning turn of events prior to the 2022 season. A messy contract negotiation in March 2022 led to his departure in free agency.

Freeman ended up signing with the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million deal, while Atlanta traded for Matt Olson at first base.

Although Freeman has spent most of his career with the Braves, he has certainly built a legacy with the Dodgers.

In Los Angeles alone, he's won two World Series titles, earned a World Series MVP award and been named an All-Star in all five years.

His contract runs through 2027, which will be his age-37 season.

He's said he wants to play a few more years after his current contract expires.

His current level of play would certainly warrant that.

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