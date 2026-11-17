The Los Angeles Dodgers looking to retool this offseason.

After failing to become three-peat champions this past season, the Dodgers are looking to get their roster in a spot that's capable of winning the 2027 World Series.

For the past few seasons, the Dodgers have been able to land some of the game’s biggest stars, and they'll look to do it again this offseason with left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Skubal is a free agent for the first time in his career and will likely become the highest paid pitcher in league history. That’s the goal for Skubal this offseason, but whether that will be with the Dodgers remains to be seen.

If the Dodgers happen to lose out on the Skubal sweepstakes, it’s possible they turn to an elite arm out of the bullpen rather than the starting rotation.

A name the Dodgers have been linked to is left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon from the San Diego Padres. Morejon is one of the premier free agents on the market after another dominant season in San Diego.

Adding Adrian Morejon Raises Intriguing Possibilities for Dodgers

Morejon has established himself as one of the league’s best relievers, and could be a great fit in LA. ESPN's David Schoenfield thinks he would be the best backup plan for the Dodgers if they miss out on Skubal.

“Do the Dodgers really need a starter? Not really. With Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound for 2027, they still have him, Snell, Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Justin Wrobleski and Emmet Sheehan," Schoenfield wrote. "Alex Vesia and Evan Phillips are free agents, however, so even though they already have two of the highest-paid relievers in Diaz and Scott, adding one of the best bullpen arms in the game is a potential Plan B.”

Starting pitching is always a necessity in this league. However, even without Skubal, the Dodgers rotation would still be among the best in baseball.

The rotation, on the other hand, has already lost Evan Phillips on a three-year, $35 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. Alex Vesia will likely cost even more to retain, and is generating interested from over half the league.

Thus, the Dodgers could look to supplement their bullpen with another star, and Morejon could be that guy.

Morejon is among the game's most dominant left-handers, coming off a 2026 season in which he had a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts over 86 innings. He was an All-Star in 2025 with a 2.08 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 73.2 innings.

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