The Los Angeles Dodgers cut ties with an infielder and a pitcher on Tuesday while also adding four prospects to their 40-man roster, protecting them from the Rule 5 draft. Due to the impending MLB lockout, there are no guarantees that the Rule 5 draft will take place, but in the event that it still does, their prospects are protected.

In other news, right-hander Evan Phillips spoke on his free agency departure from the Dodgers for a three-year, $35 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. Phillips joins a bullpen that had the sixth-lowest ERA in baseball.

“Me and my wife talked plenty about where we might end up,” Phillips said.

“I think it’s still heavy-handed, leaving a place like Los Angeles where we really felt we had planted some roots, but we talked about alternative options and Atlanta was at the very top of that list. When push came to shove, it was something we felt like was the right move for us at this time and we couldn’t be more excited."

Finally, the Dodgers are planning to change veteran utility man Tommy Edman's role moving forward, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

"Los Angeles is looking for a stopgap option who can play second base and shortstop," Woo wrote. "This would free up Tommy Edman to serve in more of a utility role, allow Mookie Betts to get a blow when needed and allow for more depth alongside Alex Freeland."

Edman hit just .247 in 84 games this season and .225 in 97 games the year prior. His saving grace in 2024 was not only his defensive flexibility, but his postseason batting average of .328 on the way to helping LA secure a World Series title.

Defensively, Edman is still playing at a well-above average clip and doing so while providing his services both in the outfield and the infield. In terms of advanced stats, his offense is far from league average in most relevant categories, but his Outs Above Average ranking on defense in the 90th percentile shows he can still be a valuable player.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Cut Ties With 2 Players, Add 4 Prospects to 40-Man Roster in Major Shakeup

Evan Phillips Breaks Silence on 'Heavy-Handed' Decision to Leave Dodgers for Braves

Dodgers Planning to Change Tommy Edman's Role After Disappointing 2026 Season

Dodgers GM Makes Honest Assessment of River Ryan After Trading Him to Tigers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers added RHP Christian Zazueta and LHPs Jackson Ferris, Adam Serwinowski and Luke Fox to the 40-man roster. In order to make room, the Dodgers designated RHP Jake Cousins and IF Christian Cairo for assignment. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 17, 2026

The Mets met with Tarik Skubal on Monday, per Jon Heyman.



New York is looking for an ace to lead its rotation, and Skubal is clearly the biggest name available this winter.



The Mets are expected to be aggressive, with Steve Cohen in a position to meet Skubal's asking price.… pic.twitter.com/qb6PNcxPz3 — Strikeouts & Dingers (@KsAndDingers) November 17, 2026

Shoki Oda has finished interviews with 10 MLB teams, including the Dodgers, with the Athletics and Astros making the final visits Tuesday.



No further meetings are currently planned. The next step is to confirm what Oda wants and determine how to proceed.



Source: Nikkan Sports… pic.twitter.com/1mhbEM2fsT — Blue Dynasty (@D_BlueDynasty) November 17, 2026

Wasn’t around to see it, but Kirk Gibson will never be topped. I miss Vin Scully so much. He would’ve nailed this era of Dodgers baseball as an announcer.



pic.twitter.com/qwYxW9zAVS https://t.co/TW3hsYitbE — Klein25 (@Klein25) November 17, 2026

The Dodgers have added Christian Zazueta, Jackson Ferris, Adam Serwinowski, and Luke Fox to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. pic.twitter.com/NV2DFyKTtk — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 17, 2026

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