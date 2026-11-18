Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Ties With 2 Players, Evan Phillips Talks Departure, Tommy Edman Role Change?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers cut ties with an infielder and a pitcher on Tuesday while also adding four prospects to their 40-man roster, protecting them from the Rule 5 draft. Due to the impending MLB lockout, there are no guarantees that the Rule 5 draft will take place, but in the event that it still does, their prospects are protected.
In other news, right-hander Evan Phillips spoke on his free agency departure from the Dodgers for a three-year, $35 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. Phillips joins a bullpen that had the sixth-lowest ERA in baseball.
“Me and my wife talked plenty about where we might end up,” Phillips said.
“I think it’s still heavy-handed, leaving a place like Los Angeles where we really felt we had planted some roots, but we talked about alternative options and Atlanta was at the very top of that list. When push came to shove, it was something we felt like was the right move for us at this time and we couldn’t be more excited."
Finally, the Dodgers are planning to change veteran utility man Tommy Edman's role moving forward, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.
"Los Angeles is looking for a stopgap option who can play second base and shortstop," Woo wrote. "This would free up Tommy Edman to serve in more of a utility role, allow Mookie Betts to get a blow when needed and allow for more depth alongside Alex Freeland."
Edman hit just .247 in 84 games this season and .225 in 97 games the year prior. His saving grace in 2024 was not only his defensive flexibility, but his postseason batting average of .328 on the way to helping LA secure a World Series title.
Defensively, Edman is still playing at a well-above average clip and doing so while providing his services both in the outfield and the infield. In terms of advanced stats, his offense is far from league average in most relevant categories, but his Outs Above Average ranking on defense in the 90th percentile shows he can still be a valuable player.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Cut Ties With 2 Players, Add 4 Prospects to 40-Man Roster in Major Shakeup
Evan Phillips Breaks Silence on 'Heavy-Handed' Decision to Leave Dodgers for Braves
Dodgers Planning to Change Tommy Edman's Role After Disappointing 2026 Season
Dodgers GM Makes Honest Assessment of River Ryan After Trading Him to Tigers
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson