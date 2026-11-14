Dodgers GM Addresses Kiké Hernandez's Future With LA Amid Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a number of free agents they must make decisions on this offseason.

The Dodgers lost one already, with veteran reliever Evan Phillips signing with the Atlanta Braves. He was regarded as one of the more likely free agents to return to the team this offseason.

The most beloved Dodgers free agent, at least by the fans, is without a doubt veteran utility player Kiké Hernandez.

Hernandez played the 2026 season on a one-year deal, marking the third consecutive year in which he re-signed with LA on a one-year pact.

The 35-year-old has been a staple in the organization for the better part of the last decade. For those reasons, it's no secret why the three-time World Series champion is so beloved.

Even so, his future with the Dodgers is hanging in the balance.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes acknowledged this week at the general manager meetings that talks between the two sides are open, though a reunion is not yet certain.

“Kiké has been such a huge part of what we’ve done in the past, and we’ll continue to have those conversations. But what that looks like right now, I have no idea," Gomes said.

Kiké Hernandez Wants to Return, but Dodgers Face Tough Roster Decision

The Dodgers are likely weighing Hernandez's postseason value and defensive versatility against the regular season dips and injuries.

In 2026, Hernandez was held to 41 games due to recovery from elbow surgery and an oblique tear. He hit .222 with a .671 OPS, four home runs, 12 RBIs and 20 hits in 90 at-bats.

In 2025, Hernandez played in 92 games. Since returning to the Dodgers prior to the 2023 MLB trade deadline, Hernandez has played in 313 games out of a possible 486.

The veteran utility player has publicly expressed a strong desire to remain in Los Angeles, saying after the Dodgers were eliminated from this year's postseason: “I feel like I have a lot left. ... I would love to be back."

However, the Dodgers are looking to bolster the roster and get younger across multiple position groups.

The Dodgers are evaluating their bench, middle infield, left field and overall athleticism. Whether or not that includes Hernandez remains to be seen.

Hernandez has played 10 seasons in Los Angeles and is tied for fourth in postseason home runs with 12. He's the Dodgers' all-time leader in postseason games played with 98.

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