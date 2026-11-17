When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, there was plenty of risk involved.

First, there was the risk of Skubal being a two-month rental and not re-signing after the season (a very real possibility at this point). Second, there was the risk that came with trading away right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and outfielder Zyhir Hope to the Detroit Tigers.

Ryan, the only one of the traded trio with MLB experience, was off to a dazzling start to his MLB career after his 2024 debut, tossing a 1.33 ERA through his first 20.1 innings (four starts). He unfortunately would require Tommy John surgery that August and didn't reappear on an MLB mound until this past season in his Tigers debut.

General manager Brandon Gomes spoke to David Laurila of FanGraphs at the general managers meetings about Ryan, and compared him to a former Dodgers World Series hero.

“River reminds me a lot of when I first saw Walker Buehler," Gomes said. “His ability to manipulate the ball. He can throw six or seven pitches that are all above average. Plus velocity. His athleticism and ability to make the ball do what he wants it to is really impressive. His top-end stuff is wow kind of stuff.”

Buehler had a similar arc that Ryan is going through being a homegrown Dodgers pitching talent. Buehler, however, had six seasons with the Dodgers at the MLB level before his Tommy John surgery, and returned with LA to close out the 2024 World Series.

Gomes made sure to recount some of the developmental similarities he saw between the two at the minor league level, as well.

“When [Buehler] was coming up through Double-A and Triple-A, getting his foot in the door and having these different weapons at his disposal… and the velocity was similar,” Gomes said. “There was the power slider, the breaking ball. Walker went on to expand his arsenal, so [Ryan] is kind of a mixture of what he had early on, and what he has now. And they’re both very confident. You want guys out there who want the ball, that feel like they’re a world-beater. I think River has that quality.”

In two starts for the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate (just 4.2 innings), Ryan had a 3.86 ERA. In two short MLB starts for Detroit (4.1 innings), he had a 4.15 ERA.

Ryan has an ostensibly smaller resume than Buehler, but perhaps his current situation in Detroit can warrant enough room to evolve into a more Buehler-esque resume at the game's highest level.

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