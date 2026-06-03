Dodgers GM Reveals 'Downside' of Being Top Prospect for LA

Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect River Ryan has been performing extremely well at Triple-A this season.

Ryan missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and the team has been excited to see his progression since returning. So far this season, Ryan has posted an ERA of 2.05 over five starts, exceeding all expectations thus far.

But even with Ryan's performance this season, the Dodgers aren't planning on calling him up to the major leagues any time soon. General manager Brandon Gomes provided more insight into why this is, and got honest about what it means to be a top prospect for the Dodgers.

“I think the good thing about River, and what we try to tell our guys, is part of the benefit of being in our organization is that you’re gonna have really good resources, and the small downside is that there’s a lot of really good players,” Gomes said.

The Dodgers have made it a priority to put together a very deep roster of talent throughout the entire organization, and this has made it tough to find playing time for prospects. Ryan has gotten caught in this trap, but if he were to keep pitching well, he could force the Dodgers' hands.

“Keep your feet where they’re at and continue to perform," Gomes said. "I think River also knows, when we optioned him out of camp, a lot of this is this is a guy that’s coming off Tommy John. We have to be mindful of his innings and workload, and not just be short-sighted, of like, ‘Oh, well, he’s pitching great now."

After injuries to Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back), there were rumors about Ryan being called up. However, the team didn't want to rush him, and instead traded for left-hander Eric Lauer to add depth to the rotation.

However, if Ryan continues to perform at this level, the Dodgers may have to give him a shot in the major leagues sooner rather than later.

Ryan has proven himself at the big league level already, albeit in limited time. In 2024, Ryan made four starts for the Dodgers, posting an ERA of 1.33.

The Dodgers were very happy with how Ryan performed in 2024, and now he seems to be part of the future of the team. Ryan looks like a potential future ace, and eventually, his time with the big league club will come.

“We have to be mindful of his innings and workload, and not just be shortsighted, like, ‘Oh, well, he’s pitching great now,’” Gomes said. “We also would like him to build that foundation and be a potential option.”

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