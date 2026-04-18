Dodgers Hit Jackpot in Trade Deadline Deal With Red Sox Last Year

The Red Sox may want to stop trading with the Dodgers.

That's the biggest takeaway from the 2025 trade deadline deal that sent right-handed pitcher Dustin May to Boston for two outfielding prospects.

It was just six years ago that the Dodgers acquired superstar outfielder Mookie Betts from the Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

Five and a half years later, the Dodgers seem to have fleeced the Red Sox yet again.

Just before the trade deadline passed, the Dodgers sent May — who was on his way out of the rotation in LA — to Boston for outfielders James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard.

May was in the midst of a down year, sporting a 4.85 ERA across 19 appearances (18 starts). He was also just months away from hitting free agency.

The Dodgers would have been happy to get a lower-level prospect for May. Instead, the Red Sox sent multiple top-30 prospects, including the headliner of their Rafael Devers trade.

Tibbs, a first-round pick in 2024, was shipped to Boston last June as the main piece in the blockbuster deal that sent Devers to San Francisco. Six weeks later, he was on the move again, this time landing with Los Angeles.

Tibbs had struggled with Boston after they had him undergo swing changes. When he got to Los Angeles, they had him go back to his original swing — the one that made him a first-round pick less than two years ago.

So far, so good.

Tibbs finished the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, hitting .269 with seven home runs, 32 RBIs and an OPS of .900 across 36 games.

He started the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he got off to a red-hot start (before coming back down to earth a little). Still, he's hitting .299 with nine home runs, 16 RBIs and an OPS of 1.147 across 19 games.

James Tibbs III, acquired by the Dodgers along with Zach Ehrhard for Dustin May last deadline, has a 3-HR game today for OKC.



His updated stats at Triple-A:



.529 AVG

7 HR

13 RBIs

1.903 OPS



He is playing out of his mind right now. Just unreal.pic.twitter.com/tzMTDdE9lm — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 5, 2026

If the Dodgers had just received Tibbs for May — who had a 5.40 ERA over 28.1 innings with Boston to close out the 2025 season — it would've looked like a bad trade for Boston.

Ehrhard, however, is developing into a top prospect, too.

A fourth-round pick by the Red Sox also in 2024, Ehrhard was the No. 27 ranked prospect in the Red Sox's system at the time of the trade. He had a .717 OPS across 58 games in Double-A.

Ehrhard also went to Double-A Tulsa, where he appeared in 31 games, finishing with a .857 OPS. This year, he opened the season in Triple-A, where he's hitting .338 with two home runs, 14 RBIs and an OPS of .920.

Ehrhard recently hit an inside-the-park grand slam, the first in Oklahoma City's history in the Bricktown era (since 1998). He's currently ranked as the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Tibbs is ranked as the No. 10 prospect.

Zach Ehrhard, who was acquired alongside James Tibbs III from the Red Sox last trade deadline for Dustin May, hit an inside the park grand slam today for OKC.



Ehrhard is hitting .327 with an OPS of .965.



Tibbs is hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.242. pic.twitter.com/aVNyuI6WTx — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 15, 2026

As for May, he left Boston at the end of the 2025 season, joining the St. Louis Cardinals on a one-year, $12.5 million deal. He's made four starts this season, sporting a 6.98 ERA.

To make matters worse, he's already faced Boston early this season, allowing just one run over six innings to earn his first win of the year.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.