Dodgers GM Reveals Why James Tibbs Isn't Being Called Up Amid Injuries

The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines when the team traded longtime pitcher Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox last summer.

The deal wasn't a blockbuster trade, but the rest of the league was forced to take notice because of the return package sent to LA.

In exchange for May, the Dodgers received top outfield prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard.

Tibbs could very well be the team's next power hitter as he's hitting .322 with 17 home runs, 51 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.085 at Triple-A. He is the first Oklahoma City player to hit a home run in four consecutive games since Austin Barnes homered in five straight games from Aug. 2–7 in 2019.

The Dodgers had the opportunity to call up Tibbs when Teoscar Hernandez injured his hamstring last week. It would have been a perfect opportunity to showcase the young talent early in the 2026 season.

Instead, the Dodgers chose to promote 28-year-old outfielder Ryan Ward, who has been patiently waiting for his turn in the big leagues. Ward is coming off a season where he won the Pacific Coast League MVP with a monster performance at the plate.

General manager Brandon Gomes discussed the decision to replace Hernandez with Ward instead of Tibbs.

“I think he’s performing great, obviously,” Gomes said of Tibbs. “The numbers are fantastic. I just think Ward has done this for a while, and he’s certainly earned it. His numbers were nothing to scoff at in Triple-A either.”

Tibbs was traded twice in the span of two months, first from the San Francisco Giants in the Rafael Devers trade and then to the Dodgers from Boston. It's certainly been a rollercoaster for the 23-year-old, but he's evidently found his way in the Dodgers system.

Tibbs and Ward both play first base, but it was the latter who replaced Freddie Freeman while he was on the paternity list earlier this season. Ward hit his first home run against the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday, which is something the outfielder had long been waiting for.

Ward played 725 games in the minors before that moment came.

Ryan Ward with his first career big league home run in his first start in left field for the Dodgers.



He hit it 400 feet and 108.4 mph off the bat.



What a great moment for the 28-year-old rookie. pic.twitter.com/vETJf3lib0 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 31, 2026

The Dodgers know what they have in Tibbs, which is why the front office acquired him last summer. Manager Dave Roberts called the outfielder "a championship-type player" after watching him compete in camp this spring.

In LA, there's no need to rush top prospects to the big leagues. The Dodgers have plenty of star talent on the roster, which means the team can develop players at the proper pace. Tibbs getting pushed to the majors too soon would only halt his progress.

Thus, Ward is getting an opportunity now — and clearly making the most of it — while Tibbs continues to develop in the minor leagues. While the Dodgers are loaded with depth, it does seem like his opportunity could be coming sooner rather than later.

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