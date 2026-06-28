Dodgers Hope 'Mental Reset' Fixes Kyle Tucker Amid Career-Worst Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers thought they were getting an All-Star bat when they signed Kyle Tucker over the offseason.

His massive four-year, $240 million contract came at a heavy price, but given his level of productivity over the last six years, it seemed worth it.

However, Tucker has struggled to live up to expectations through his first three months of the year, likely leaving Los Angeles with some buyer's remorse.

Overall, Tucker has hit .238 with seven home runs, 44 RBIs and an OPS of .719. His OPS+ of 101 ranks just above league average, and finally got there after his 3-for-5 game on Saturday — his first multi-hit game since June 10.

His time in Los Angeles hasn't gone to plan, but the Dodgers aren't giving up on him just yet.

Tucker recently missed a few games due to a back injury, and the team hopes that it could be a good reset for the veteran.

“There were some things that they were working on, as far as on the mechanics side, before the back went out,” manager Dave Roberts said. “They built on that the other day. So, yeah, I think we got the mental reset and also physically he’s in a good spot.”

The Dodgers are hoping Tucker finally breaks out of his season-long slump and starts looking like the player that they believed they'd get. Over his career, Tucker has made four All-Star teams, while also helping the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2022.

His issues offensively with the Dodgers have been strange to see, but the veteran may be trying too hard to live up to his contract. Tucker has looked lost at the plate this season, with him being far too aggressive at times.

Kyle Tucker ends the game swinging at three straight splitters out of the zone after the first one was spiked into the dirt. Terrible. Holy. pic.twitter.com/Z1DigYuEji — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 21, 2026

Tucker has noted his struggles at length, but he isn't making any excuses for his poor play this year.

“You gotta show up the next day, regardless of what happened in the past. So just ready to get back in the lineup today and have a good day," Tucker said.

Even with the issues that Tucker has seen, the Dodgers' offense has still been very good. But if Tucker can get himself going, the Dodgers could be even more dangerous this year as they try to complete the three-peat. That showed on Saturday night, when Tucker drove in four runs in the team's 15-run outburst.

While Tucker has struggled so far in Los Angeles, if he can turn it around, nobody will care about the early-season problems. Legacies are made late in the season, and for the Dodgers, October means everything.

"No player wants to not perform up to their capabilities," Roberts said. "For me, it's just wanting him to get back to being who he is as a hitter. And who he is as a hitter is a guy that really controls the strike zone. His swing rate has been much higher, his chase rate much higher. If we can get him back to being who he is, then we'll bet on the results."

Saturday was a good start. The Dodgers will hope it's a sign of things to come.

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