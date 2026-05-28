Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Expected to Lose Playing Time Behind Alex Freeland

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost utility man Kiké Hernandez to injury for the foreseeable future in an unfortunate turn of events.

Hernandez had just returned to make his season debut after being on the 60-day injured list to open the year, and now he is out with a "significant" tea in his oblique. There is no current timetable for his return.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled infielder Alex Freeland, whom the team optioned to the minors when Mookie Betts came back from injury. Freeland will be getting another chance to prove himself with the club, and it seems that he will be given precedence over infielder Hyeseong Kim.

Manager Dave Roberts weighed in on how the Dodgers are expected to handle the situation going forward now that Freeland is back with the big league team.

“It’s a little tricky,” Roberts said of finding playing time for both Freeland and Kim. “I’m going to give Freeland a little bit more runway. I think that in the last — call it four weeks — Hyeseong has had a lot of runway, certainly versus right-handed pitching and I think right now [I will] skew it more towards Alex getting more of the opportunities.”

Choosing between Freeland and Kim has been a consistent debate for the Dodgers, going back to spring training. Freeland won that roster cut, with Kim being sent to the minor leagues before Opening Day.

Then, when Betts returned, the Dodgers kept Kim, and sent Freeland to Triple-A.

Now it seems the Dodgers want to give Freeland a chance to get back into their good graces following his demotion. On the year, Freeland has hit .228 with two home runs and eight runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .628.

Freeland may also get some opportunities at third base during this stretch, with Max Muncy coming back from injury. As the Dodgers ease Muncy back into the mix, Freeland could take a game or two to help out.

The Dodgers are looking forward to seeing how Freeland responds after being sent down to the minor leagues. Sometimes, guys just need to be humbled a little before teams can really see what type of player they will become.

“For Alex, just like most young players, it’s just to play free,” Roberts said. “You’re in a big room and you’re kind of trying to find your way, not make mistakes. But this is his third stint up here so just to kind of give himself some grace and just go out there and play hard and be a tough out and play defense and then good things will happen.”

If Freeland plays well, he could earn more time in the big leagues the rest of the way. Kim has started to struggle at the plate after a hot start, and this has given Freeland the opening he needed.

On the year, Kim has hit .259 with one home run and 11 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .651. Both guys will continue to battle it out until Tommy Edman returns and likely takes over as the everyday second baseman.

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