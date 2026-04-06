Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Expectations for Hyeseong Kim After Mookie Betts Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers expect to be without star shortstop Mookie Betts for at least the rest of the month due to injury. Betts left Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals in the first inning.

The infielder underwent an MRI on Saturday night that diagnosed him with a right oblique strain. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't place a firm timeline for Betts' return from the injury, mainly due to the tricky nature of oblique injuries.

“I would take the under on [four to six weeks],” Roberts said regarding a potential timeline. “But as far as putting a timeline, I’m really hesitant right now because [oblique injuries] are tricky.”

Los Angeles called up infielder Hyeseong Kim to replace Betts, and he will now be given an extended look at the big league level. Kim was excellent for the Dodgers during spring training, but Los Angeles decided to go with Alex Freeland for the final roster spot.

Now back in the majors, Kim will be given a chance to prove himself to the organization. Roberts provided some insight into what he will be looking for over the next few weeks from the young infielder.

“Just obviously playing the good defense that he’s been known to do, and he’ll be hitting somewhere at the bottom of the order,” Roberts said of his expectations for Kim. “And just take good at-bats. Take the walks when they’re there, control the strike zone.

"And not expect to carry us, but just be the player he is, bring energy, and it’s good to have him back. Obviously, not at the cost of Mookie, but he’s always additive when he’s around.”

Going forward, Kim will split the reps at shortstop with veteran Miguel Rojas, but it will take a lot to replace the star that Betts is. However, if his performance from the spring can translate to the regular season, Los Angeles should be able to stay afloat.

In nine games this spring, Kim hit .407 with an OPS of .967, hitting one home run and six runs batted in. Kim will now have a chance to make his case for the Dodgers' big league team, and if he can perform well, maybe the team will keep him on the roster even once Betts returns.

Last season, Kim made his MLB debut after signing with the Dodgers out of Korea, hitting .280 with three home runs and 17 runs batted in, playing in 71 games for Los Angeles. The Dodgers have been encouraged by the progression of Kim since he joined the club last offseason, and this injury could be an unforeseen opportunity.

Luckily for the Dodgers, the organization has plenty of strong depth to work around, giving them the chance to overcome the loss of Betts. All Kim has to do is play his role, and if he can provide the team with that, Los Angeles will be very happy moving forward.

Kim is getting his first opportunity on Monday, as he's in the lineup batting ninth.

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