Dodgers Impending Free Agent Wants to Return in 2027

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell short of their ultimate goal in the postseason as the focus now shifts to a longer offseason than usual.

On the bright side, that means the front office doesn't have to rush as they decide which free agents to potentially bring back.

The Dodgers have 8 notable players entering free agency this offseason 👀



Tarik Skubal

Kiké Hernández

Alex Vesia

Evan Phillips

Blake Treinen

Eric Lauer

Kris Bubic

Brusdar Graterol



Who do you think the Dodgers will re-sign? 🤔⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ydFHrSrXWX — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 19, 2026

Among the team's eight free agents — after Miguel Rojas retired — is left-handed reliever Alex Vesia.

Vesia has been lights out since making his way to LA in 2021, and has a reputation of elevating his play in the postseason while bringing his infectious energy on the mound with emphatic battle cries and fist pumps after an inning-ending pitch.

Across the 2026 campaign, Vesia notched a 2.64 ERA over 72 appearances, the most in his seven-year career. He then allowed just one hit through five postseason outings.

Vesia turned 30 years old this past April and played last season on a $3.55 million club option the Dodgers happily exercised last November.

The hurler said via the Los Angeles Times' Maddie Lee that he would love to play (at least) a seventh season with LA.

“From the coaching staff, to the front office, to the players that have taken me under their wing, have helped mold and shape me into who I am and how I carry myself, how I go about my business,” Vesia said. “And if it wasn’t for the people in the room in this room, I would not be where I’m at today. So, very thankful. This whole experience has been life-changing.”

One of the hardest moments in Vesia's personal life held him out of last year's World Series. He and his wife Kayla announced the unfathomable loss of their first child, Sol. The support from the organization and its fans showed what a vital piece of the Dodgers community Vesia is.

He recently posted a message of gratitude to both fans and his teammates via his Instagram account detailing how difficult the past 12 months have been and how much the public outpour has meant in the year since his family's tragedy.

“By far the hardest year of my career. It's hard to put into words what this season was like. Personal battles with confidence, expectations and highs and lows mentally. I can't thank my teammates enough for picking me up on down days and dealing with my crazy ass on my high ones," he wrote. "I don't know what the future holds, but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past 6 years, especially this year. I'm just a man on a mission!”

How Much Will it Cost the Dodgers to Bring Alex Vesia Back?

Spotrac projects Vesia to earn a two-year, $14.2 million deal in free agency. It's possible he gets even more than that coming off multiple incredible seasons with LA.

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