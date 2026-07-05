Dodgers Reportedly Not Interested in Tarik Skubal Trade Ahead of Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have long been linked with ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, and even more so with the trade deadline coming up.

Skubal is one of the best pitchers in baseball, with the left-hander having won two straight Cy Young awards in the American League.

With the Tigers not looking like the playoff contender that they were a year ago, many have speculated that Skubal could be moved to avoid Detroit losing him in free agency this offseason.

However, despite all the rumors around the Dodgers loading up with a trade for Skubal, it seems that Los Angeles may not be that interested. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Dodgers are reportedly "not in" on the Skubal sweepstakes.

"Either way, Skubal needs to go. The real question is where. The stacked Dodgers, for now at least, are believed 'not in.' And baseball breathes a hopeful Cy of relief over that," Heyman wrote.

If Heyman's reporting is correct, this is certainly a shift from how the Dodgers have operated in terms of star players over the last few seasons. But the Dodgers have also made it a point not to spend heavily at the trade deadline, instead using resources to build out the roster over the winter.

The Dodgers also don't have a need for Skubal, with Los Angeles having a stacked rotation as it is. The Dodgers have been able to dominate on the mound this season, even with multiple key starters being out with injuries.

At some point, the Dodgers will be getting both Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow) back from the injured list. Both Snell and Glasnow will be big additions to the pitching staff, helping the Dodgers round out the group.

Putting the two All-Stars into the rotation alongside Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Justin Wrobleski and others will again give the Dodgers an advantage come playoff time. The Dodgers have one of the best rotations in the sport without Skubal, so the team may look elsewhere to make moves.

Of course, trade situations are fluid, and the Dodgers could always change their mind about going after Skubal.

But as things currently stand, the Dodgers front office seems to be banking on guys getting healthy as the roster upgrades, rather than the team going out to spend premium prices to add.

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