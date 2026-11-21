The Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that the hope for this offseason is to get younger and add more consistency in the lineup.

Center fielder Andy Pages appears to accomplish both of those things.

The Cuban slugger will be 26 next month, and is coming off his best season at the plate, slashing .274/.343/.468 with an OPS of .811. In his third MLB season, Pages also added 23 home runs, 85 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a dazzling bWAR of 6.0.

Defensively, Pages is in a league of his own, posting an elite Outs Above Average ranking in the 95th percentile across MLB. His three double plays turned led National League center fielders while his 14 assists led all of baseball.

Pages even earned his first All-Star selection as well as collecting a few National League MVP votes as he finished 18th.

In the postseason, an area where Pages was historically bad in 2025, he appeared to turn things around with a .269 batting average and four RBIs. It is worth noting that Pages suffered a broken right hand towards the end of August that held him out for about a month of action.

According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, the Dodgers and Pages are far from reaching a deal regarding a long-term extension.

"Pages, a first-time All-Star this year, is projected to make $4.9 million in his first of four go-arounds at arbitration due to his Super Two eligibility," Ardaya wrote. "While the 25-year-old center fielder represents the kind of young, budding star the franchise has been waiting for with its farm system, the paydays mean the organization may not have to rush to lock him up. The organization and Pages’ camp have not broached the topic of a contract extension, according to a source granted anonymity since they couldn’t comment publicly on negotiations."

It is unclear why there has been no headway on a deal, but perhaps things will become clearer after a new collective bargaining agreement is reached following the expiration on Dec. 1. The presumed MLB lockout that will occur if a deal is not reached by then would create more of a divide since players and organizations will be barred from any contact. However, the Dodgers may not feel to be in any rush to lock down Pages, especially until a new CBA is ratified.

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