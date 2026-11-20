The deadline for Major League Baseball teams to tender contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man roster is Friday at 2 p.m. PT.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had one player — outfielder Alex Call — who was a clear non-tender candidate.

Instead, the Dodgers reached agreement with Call on a $2.175 million deal to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Call had been projected to make $1.9 million by MLB Trade Rumors.

The Dodgers and outfielder Alex Call have settled at $2.175 million to avoid arbitration, a source tells @TheAthletic. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 20, 2026

Why Did the Dodgers Tender Alex Call a Contract?

The Dodgers' decision to tender Call a contract is puzzling, as he fell out of the team's outfield mix in 2026 and doesn't have a clear spot on the 2027 roster.

The Dodgers reportedly shopped Call ahead of August's trade deadline, but didn't end up moving him. He then had just 43 at-bats after the trade deadline, getting eight hits (.186 average) with an OPS of .583.

Call was left off both postseason rosters, as top prospect Josue De Paula and pinch runner Hyeseong Kim earned spots on the NLDS roster, and only De Paula made the NLCS roster.

Going into 2027, the Dodgers appear set to give De Paula a runway to play, and the outfield currently consists of Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker.

Behind De Paula, the Dodgers have a plethora of outfield prospects ready to make the jump to MLB. Call, a 32-year-old bench outfielder, would seem to be blocking them.

Could the Dodgers Still Trade Alex Call?

It's possible the Dodgers retained Call with the intention of trading him, feeling like he should have value to another team at some point. However, if the team hasn't been able to find a landing spot for him yet, there's no reason to believe one will show up later.

Of course, money isn't exactly an issue for the Dodgers, so paying Call a little more than $2 million doesn't hurt. With an impending lockout, the Dodgers may just want to ensure they have plenty of depth as the league undergoes a transaction freeze and the team isn't allowed to have contact with any of their 40-man players.

The Dodgers won't be able to contact De Paula during the lockout, meaning they won't be able to track his defensive progress. If he doesn't take a substantial leap defensively this offseason, the team won't feel comfortable playing him in the outfield come Opening Day of 2027.

If that's the case, the Dodgers may prefer to have Call as a fourth outfielder, at least until De Paula is ready. Then, they could trade Call sometime next season to a team in need of outfield help.

Across 88 games in 2026, Call hit .233 with one home run, 20 RBIs and an OPS of .655. He was great against left-handed pitching, hitting .290 with an OPS of .827 across 62 at-bats.

Call is a decent defender in the outfield and a tough at-bat, holding a 17.9% strikeout rate and 11.8% walk rate in 2026.

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