Dodgers Insider Weighs In on Tarik Skubal to LA Trade Possibility

The offseason's winter meetings in December were the last time the rumors regarding the Los Angeles Dodgers trading for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal had reached its peak.

Speculation really began to swirl when Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris revealed there were no untouchables on the roster, including Skubal.

“It’s just really hard to answer the question,” Harris said at the winter meetings,“ and I’ll tell you why: One, we don’t speculate on any players on our roster in trade talks. It’s just not productive, and it’s unfair to players on other teams.

“Two, I’ve been pretty clear since I’ve been here: I don’t believe in untouchables at any level, anyone in our organization. It’s not a commentary on Tarik specifically, [but] sort of a blanket team-building approach. I can't do my job without listening. I can't do my job without exploring anything that may or may not have legs. Some are going to be very likely moves and some are going to be extremely unlikely, but you can't actually fully vet those opportunities unless you are willing to listen."

That left baseball fans wondering whether Detroit was willing to part ways with their back-to-back Cy Young winner. While the Dodgers didn't necessarily need Skubal, who wouldn't welcome the ace to the rotation?

Nearly five months later, and Skubal trade talks have died down. However, that doesn't mean Dodger fans aren't wondering.

Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic weighed in on the Skubal trade rumors and explained why, now more than ever, a deal seems highly unlikely.

"The Tigers entered Tuesday with a 71.2 percent chance of making the postseason and 52.2 percent chance of winning the AL Central, according to FanGraphs’ playoff odds. Those odds have the Tigers with a better chance of winning the World Series (5.9 percent) than the following clubs, among others: the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs," Ardaya writes.

"It would be a stunning slap in the fans’ face to see the Tigers entertain moving Skubal in the middle of a season in which they appear to be in contention, even if they believe Skubal would walk in free agency."

Skubal becomes a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season, so don't count out the Dodgers just yet. But a trade ahead of the deadline in August for the Tigers ace is out of the question if Detroit has a chance of making a deep playoff run.

If even a slim chance, it doesn't make sense for the Tigers to give the back-to-back champs their ace as they look to contend. If the Tigers fall out of the race, though, they may have no choice but to listen to Skubal offers, like Harris said they would.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.